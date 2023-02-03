Dania Beach, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drone Nerds, an enterprise UAV solutions provider, has officially partnered with Ascent AeroSystems to bring its technology to first responders and industrial professionals alike. Ascent Aerosystems provides portable, rugged, and versatile drone platforms to drive critical mission success.

Its popular UAS platform, the Spirit, is a coaxial drone with a compact and modular body. It supports easily swappable payloads and technology upgrades so it’s easy to bring what’s needed, no matter the occasion or location. Its modular body and easily swappable payloads minimize the compromise of choosing what essential equipment to bring on a mission. Setup is quick and easy, allowing for takeoff from any type of terrain.

Its all-weather, 4 lbs. airframe is protected against contamination so it can operate reliably in any weather, even heavy rain, sleet, snow, and sand. The highly streamlined airframe has a top speed of over 60 miles per hour and can operate in winds that would ground other UAVs.

It supports a variety of payloads and can carry up to 10 lbs of additional weight—two identical attach points allow plug-and-play modules to be quickly configured for any mission, and facilitate the use of additional batteries for longer flight times.

Ascent Aersosystems also has its NX30 model, which can provide over 60 minutes of flight time. It weighs just about 8 lbs., and is capable of supporting up to 15.3 lbs. of payload add-ons. It can fly over 65 mph in regular weather conditions and in winds greater than 40 mph.

Ascent AeroSystems’ coaxial platforms are built tough for harsh conditions—their efficient airframes support industrial operations such as inspecting, mapping, and monitoring, even in extreme weather conditions. Because both have modular designs, they can support a growing range of payloads, or third-party or custom payloads.

“We are confident that Ascent Aerosystems’ innovative technology offers the versatility modern operations need to be successful—we look forward to bringing these platforms to industrial organizations and first responders alike,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

