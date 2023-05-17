Drones Market by Type (Fixed-Wing and Multi-Rotor), By Capability (Passenger Drones and Cargo; Drones), By Capacity (Up to 100 kg and Over100 kg),By Application (Agriculture (Field Mapping, Field Mapping, Crop Spraying, Agricultural Photography, Precise Agriculture; Management, Agriculture Insurance; Inspection), Industry (Construction, Oil Gas, Mining, Logistics, Aviation, Telecom)), Component(Airframe, Payload, Guidance Navigation Control, Propulsion System) Forecast 2030 by MRFR

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Drones Market Information by Type, Capability, Capacity, Application, Industry, and Region – Forecast till 2030", Drones Market could thrive at a rate of 14.30% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 66.012 billion by the end of the year 2030

Drones Market Overview :

The drone market refers to the market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, which are remotely piloted aircraft used for a variety of applications. The drone market includes various types of drones, such as multirotor, fixed-wing, and hybrid drones, as well as drones with different payloads, such as cameras, sensors, and delivery systems. Drones are being increasingly adopted in various industries, including agriculture, construction, oil and gas, and logistics, among others.

In agriculture, drones are used for crop monitoring, mapping, and spraying, while in construction, they are used for site surveying, inspection, and monitoring. In the oil and gas industry, drones are used for the inspection and maintenance of pipelines and rigs, while in logistics, they are used for package delivery and inventory management.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 66.012 Billion CAGR 14.30% (2023–2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2018 – 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drone Type, Industry Type, Application, Technology and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for photographic surveillance.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver in the technology industry is the growing demand for digital transformation. Companies are increasingly looking to adopt digital technologies to optimize their operations, increase efficiency, and improve customer experiences. This has led to an increased demand for technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT), among others. As a result, companies that offer these technologies are experiencing significant growth and expansion.

Market Restraints:

one major restraint in the technology industry is the increasing concern over data privacy and security. As more and more data is being collected, stored, and analyzed, the risk of data breaches and cyber-attacks has also increased. This has led to a growing demand for data privacy and security measures, such as encryption and two-factor authentication. However, implementing these measures can be costly and time-consuming, and can also lead to slower system performance, which can hinder overall technological progress. Additionally, as governments and regulatory bodies around the world are imposing stricter data protection laws, companies may face legal and financial consequences if they fail to comply with these regulations.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on markets around the world. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains, led to decreased consumer demand, and caused widespread uncertainty and volatility in financial markets. In the early stages of the pandemic, global stock markets experienced significant declines due to fears of the economic impact of the virus. However, since then, markets have been extremely volatile, with daily fluctuations often driven by news about the pandemic and government responses. As countries have implemented lockdowns and travel restrictions, global supply chains have been disrupted, leading to shortages of goods and increased costs. This has affected companies in various sectors, including technology, automotive, and retail.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Drones industry include

Microdrones

DJI

Aibotix GmbH Limited

Drone America

Draganfly Innovations Inc.

ING Robotic Aviation

Aeryon Labs Plc.

AeroVironment Inc.

Ascending Technologies Inc.

Univision

Market Segmentation

By Type

The types in the market include Fixed-Wing and Multi-Rotor.

By Capability

By capability, the segment includes Passenger Drones and Cargo; Drones

By capacity

By capacity, the segment includes Up to 100 kg and over 100 kg.

By Application

By Application, the segment includes Agriculture (Field Mapping, Field Mapping, Crop Spraying, Agricultural Photography, Precise Agriculture; Management, Agriculture Insurance; Inspection

By Industry

By industry, the segment includes Construction, Oil Gas, Mining, Logistics, Aviation, Telecom)), Component(Airframe, Payload, Guidance Navigation Control, Propulsion System.

Regional Insights

The North American market includes countries such as the US and Canada, and it is considered one of the largest and most advanced markets in the world. The region has a highly developed economy, with a high standard of living, advanced technological infrastructure, and a highly skilled workforce. The market is dominated by several industries, including healthcare, technology, finance, and energy.

The European market comprises countries within the European Union, such as Germany, France, and the UK. Europe is also one of the largest markets globally, characterized by high levels of economic growth, a stable political environment, and advanced technological infrastructure. The region is home to many world-renowned companies, including automobile manufacturers, technology firms, and pharmaceuticals.

The Asia Pacific market comprises countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia. The region is the fastest-growing market globally, driven by a large and growing population, rising urbanization, and increasing disposable income. The market is characterized by a vast range of industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, energy, and technology. The region is home to some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, including Huawei, Samsung, Toyota, and Alibaba.

Recent Development

July 2022 : Flytrex, an Israeli drone delivery company, received permission from the FAA to expand its business services in Texas and North Carolina. The FAA also granted permission to extend Flytrex’s delivery range to two nautical miles.

