Drop Shipping Platform Shop1 Brings 80,000+ Products to WordPress

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shop1, a U.S. dropshipping platform bringing 80,000+ products to its users, is releasing a new plugin for WordPress. With this new extension, all WordPress users who use the WooCommerce plugin for their eCommerce website can benefit from Shop1’s product catalog and order processing automation.

All it takes is just one click to add the top dropshipping products from Shop1 to your WooCommerce site. Shop1 will keep you up-to-date on inventory and stock quantities in real time so you never run the risk of selling an item that is out of stock. Your customers can easily access product descriptions, images, shipping costs, options and variants, and more. Shop1 allows users to build stores, feature hot products, and keep abreast of the latest trends.

Orders are automatically synced from WooCommerce to Shop1 and are automatically synced and processed by Shop1 suppliers. Keeping track of shipping is easy with the automated syncing of tracking numbers and shipping information from Shop1 to WooCommerce. These automated services will save business owners time and money and answer many questions the end customers might have about the past and future transactions.

Dropshipping is a form of retail business where the seller accepts customer orders but does not own or have the goods in stock. The orders are transferred and fulfilled by a supplier. The supplier may be a manufacturer, a wholesaler, another retailer, or a partner vendor. With this system, WooCommerce users can offer many different products they might have never otherwise been able to list on their website. Start your own dropshipping webs ite business today by taking advantage of this plugin from Shop1. You don’t need a huge stock of inventory to open your own retail business. Already have a dropshipping business? Use the plugin to grow larger and offer more products to your customers.

About Shop1

Shop1 is the only all-in-one dropshipping platform for the US markets. It provides e-commerce stores backed by products from USA-based suppliers. As one Google reviewer said, “It works great, easy to understand with helpful videos and helpful support if you do get stuck. I have been using Shop1 for about two months and so far I am very happy!! I have made a few stores and I have been a great success. The best part is how easy it is to make a store for a product. This really helped me catch trends while they’re still hot.”

About WooCommerce

Started in 2008 as WooThemes, WooCommerce changed its name in 2017 when it decided to focus completely on eCommerce. Built on WordPress, the company encourages small and medium-sized businesses to start the store they want and offer their products online. WooCommerce is known for being an all-remote company and was founded by three entrepreneurs from Norway, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. Currently, they have more than 150 team members in 32 countries. WooCommerce has received reviews equaling 4.9 out of 5 stars for their services.

About WordPress

A free and open-source content management system, WordPress features plugin architecture and a template system known as Themes. These themes allow users to build the kind of site they want by modifying the way it looks without modifying the underlying software.

Plugin Listing: https://wordpress.org/plugins/shop1-dropshipping/

Contact [email protected]