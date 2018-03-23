Dropbox shares close up 35 percent in biggest tech debut since Snap

(Reuters) – Dropbox Inc’s shares closed at $28.42, up more than 35 percent in their first day of trading on Friday, as investors rushed to buy into the biggest technology initial public offering in more than a year even as the wider sector languished.
