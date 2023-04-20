Advanced Techniques with Real-time Analysis Boost the Drug Discovery Services Market Growth. FMI Analysts Predict Market Valuation to Surpass US$ 76.5 Billion by 2033

NEWARK, Del, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Drug Discovery Services Market size is projected to garner significant growth from 2023 to 2033. According to the research report, the global market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 19.7 billion in 2023. It is likely to hit a valuation of US$ 76.5 billion by 2033. The market is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The demand for drugs is swelling to treat chronic disorders and unmet medical needs. The developing market for pharmaceuticals is augmenting the market share for drug discovery services. Market growth is likely to be amplified by technological advancements. Additionally, there has been a rise in the use of innovative discovery methods in recent years. For instance, mass spectrometry is a proteomics technique used to uncover every stage of oncology drug discovery.

Rising drug distribution is a result of escalating generic medicine demand and an increase in patent expirations. Demand for drug discovery services is increasing due to expanding healthcare sector and the rising demand for generic drugs. The aging population, as well as technological advancements in drug discovery services, aid the market’s rapid expansion.

Discovering and developing new drugs can incur huge costs and time. The need for specialization in different scientific fields grows as drug research becomes more difficult. Toxicology, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, and formulation development experts are typically involved in the development of new medications. Research organizations and pharmaceutical businesses can cut costs and time by outsourcing these services. Without making significant expenditures, the market for outsourced drug delivery services offers access to specialized infrastructure and knowledge.

North America is anticipated to dominate global market shares. The drug discovery services industry in the region operates as a free market with transparent trading practices and restrictions on anti-competitive behavior. The market for biosimilars in the United States is growing tremendously as biologics are more expensive in the region.

Key Takeaways from Drug Discovery Services Market:

In 2022, the global drug discovery services market size stood at US$ 17.5 billion.

The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for 42% market share in 2022.

In terms of market share, the Hit-to-lead identification method is the dominant segment.

During the projection period, the biological services segment in the market is expected to increase at a high CAGR.

The oncology segment accounted for an impressive 39.7% market share in 2022.

North America accounted for a massive 35.2% market share in 2022.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

Genentech announced in January 2023 that it had been granted Priority Review and Fast Track designation for Glofitamab. To treat adult patients with refractory or relapsing LBCL, the medication, a new bispecific antibody, activates immune system T-cells.

Brexpiprazole, an atypical antipsychotic supplement NDA authorized for schizophrenia, was released in January 2023 under FDA Priority Review. Brexpiprazole was developed by H. Lundbeck A/S and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals.

The FDA approved UCB’s Rozanolixizumab for additional Phase III research in January 2023.

Harm Reduction Therapeutics announced about RiVive in December 2022. As the FDA accepted and awarded Priority for Review to their new drug application. The product is an over-the-counter nasal spray form of naloxone.

Key Players in the Market

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd.

Evotec SE

Eurofins Scientific SE

Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc.

Piramal Enterprise Limited

Syngene International Limited

Market Segmentation

By Process:

Target Selection

Target Validation

Hit-to-lead identification

Lead Optimization

Candidate Validation

By Type:

Chemistry Services

Biology Services

By Drug Type:

Small Molecule Drugs

Biologics Drugs

By Therapeutic Area:

Neurology

Infectious and Immune Systems Diseases

Digestive System Diseases

Oncology

Other Therapeutic Areas

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes

Manufacturing

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Drug Discovery Services Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Process

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Process, 2018 to 2022

