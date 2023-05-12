[230+ Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the Global Drug & Gene Delivery Systems Market size was valued at USD 483.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 815.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.33% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players covered in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Roche, Merck & Co., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Amgen, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Illumina, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Moderna, CRISPR Therapeutics, among others.

NEW YORK, United States, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Drug & Gene Delivery Systems Market By Delivery System (Drug Delivery Systems, Gene Delivery Systems), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Ocular, Nasal, Injectable, Inhalation, Transdermal, Topical), By Application (Diabetes, Central Nervous System (CNS), Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Drug & Gene Delivery Systems Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 483.9 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 815.6 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.33% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”





To know more about this report | Request A Free Sample Copy

What is Drug & Gene Delivery Systems? How big is the Drug & Gene Delivery Systems Industry?

Report Overview:

Drug and gene delivery systems are innovative technologies used to improve the efficacy and safety of drug therapies. These systems facilitate the targeted delivery of drugs and genes to specific cells or tissues, enhancing treatment outcomes and reducing side effects. Drug delivery systems include oral, injectable, inhalable, and transdermal delivery methods, while gene delivery systems use viral or non-viral vectors to deliver genetic material to cells.

These systems are being increasingly used in the treatment of a wide range of diseases, including cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases. Advancements in nanotechnology and biotechnology have enabled the development of more precise and personalized drug and gene delivery systems, further driving their adoption in clinical practice.

Click Here to Access Free Sample Report of the Global Drug & Gene Delivery Systems Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/drug-gene-delivery-systems-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

About 230+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Global Drug & Gene Delivery Systems Market Dynamics: Growth Factors & Restraints

The global drug and gene delivery systems market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in nanotechnology, growing demand for non-invasive drug delivery methods, and a rise in biologics development. In addition, the market presents several opportunities such as the increasing focus on personalized medicine, the growing demand for self-administered drug delivery systems, and the adoption of digital health technologies.

These factors create ample opportunities for the drug and gene delivery systems industry. However, this market faces challenges such as the high cost of development & regulatory approval, the risk of adverse events, the need for better delivery technologies, the lack of standardization, and compatibility between different drug delivery systems. Addressing these challenges will be crucial for driving continued innovation and growth in the drug and gene delivery systems market, which is poised to continue growing as new technologies and applications emerge.

Directly Purchase a Copy of The Report with TOC | Quick Delivery Available @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/drug-gene-delivery-systems-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 483.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 815.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.33% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Roche, Merck & Co., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Amgen, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Illumina, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Moderna, and CRISPR Therapeutics among others. Key Segment By Delivery System, By Route of Administration, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Drug & Gene Delivery Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global drug and gene delivery systems market is segmented based on delivery system, route of administration, application, and region.

Based on delivery system, the market is segmented into drug delivery system and gene delivery system segments. The drug delivery system segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to several factors, including an increasing demand for targeted and personalized therapies, advancements in drug delivery technologies, and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, the growing trend towards the self-administration of drugs has increased demand for convenient and easy-to-use drug delivery systems, such as inhalers and transdermal patches. With the ongoing development of new drug delivery technologies and the continued focus on patient-centric healthcare, the drug delivery system segment is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Based on route of administration, the drug and gene delivery systems industry is segmented into oral, ocular, nasal, injectable, inhalation, transdermal, and topical. The oral segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the convenience and ease of administration of oral drugs, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases that require long-term treatment, and the development of novel oral drug delivery technologies.

Additionally, the rising demand for patient-centric healthcare and personalized medicine has led to an increase in the development of oral drugs with targeted and specialized delivery systems. With ongoing advancements in technology and a focus on improving patient outcomes, the oral segment of the drug delivery systems market is expected to continue its growth in the future.

Based on application, the market is segmented into diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), infectious diseases, oncology, and others.

The global Drug & Gene Delivery Systems market is segmented as follows:

By Delivery System

Drug Delivery Systems

Gene Delivery Systems

By Route of Administration

Oral

Ocular

Nasal

Injectable

Inhalation

Transdermal

Topical

By Application

Diabetes

CNS

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Others

Browse the full “Drug & Gene Delivery Systems Market By Delivery System (Drug Delivery Systems, Gene Delivery Systems), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Ocular, Nasal, Injectable, Inhalation, Transdermal, Topical), By Application (Diabetes, Central Nervous System (CNS), Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030”-Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/drug-gene-delivery-systems-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Drug & Gene Delivery Systems market include –

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Roche

Merck & Co.

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Amgen

Biogen

Gilead Sciences

Illumina

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Moderna

CRISPR Therapeutics

Among Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Drug & Gene Delivery Systems market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.33% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Drug & Gene Delivery Systems market size was valued at around US$ 483.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 815.6 billion by 2030.

The global drug and gene delivery systems market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide.

Based on delivery system, the drug delivery system segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on route of administration, the oral segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on region, the North American region held the dominating market share in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/drug-gene-delivery-systems-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Drug & Gene Delivery Systems industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Drug & Gene Delivery Systems Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Drug & Gene Delivery Systems Industry?

What segments does the Drug & Gene Delivery Systems Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Drug & Gene Delivery Systems Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Delivery System, By Route of Administration, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5831

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The North American region held the largest drug and gene delivery systems market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The global drug and gene delivery systems market has been growing steadily, with North America being a significant contributor to this growth. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and a growing demand for personalized and targeted therapies. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in North America are among the largest in the world, and this has resulted in significant investment in research and development of new drug and gene delivery technologies. Furthermore, the region has a well-established regulatory framework, which has helped to streamline the development and approval process for new drugs and gene therapies.

In addition, the oral segment of the market has been experiencing strong growth in North America, with the development of new oral delivery technologies and the growing demand for patient-centric healthcare. With ongoing advancements in drug and gene delivery technologies and a continued focus on improving patient outcomes, the global drug and gene delivery systems market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in North America and across the globe.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In September 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech announced positive results from a Phase 2/3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years. The vaccine was found to be safe and effective, with a lower dosage than that given to adults. The companies plan to submit the data to regulatory authorities for emergency use authorization.

In June 2021, Roche announced that it had received FDA approval for its intravitreal implant, which is used to treat neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration. The implant delivers a sustained release of the drug ranibizumab, reducing the need for frequent injections.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/drug-gene-delivery-systems-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

What is drug & gene delivery systems?

At what CAGR, the global drug & gene delivery systems market will expand during forecast years?

What will be the market value of the global drug & gene delivery systems market by the end of 2030?

What are the factors driving the global drug & gene delivery systems market growth?

Which region will contribute notably towards the drug & gene delivery systems market value?

Who are the leading players in the global drug & gene delivery systems market?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Online Poker Market By Device Type (Mobile And Desktop), By End-User (Gambling Enthusiasts, Dabblers, And Social Exuberant) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-poker-market

U.S. Registered Nurses Market By End-User (Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, And Others), By Gender (Male And Female), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-registered-nurses-market

U.S. Chiropractic Market By Age Group (Above 64 Years, 45-64 Years, 21-44 Years, And Below 21 Years), By Type (Functional Corrective Care, Pain Management Care, Preventive Care, And Maintenance), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-chiropractic-market

U.S. Education Market – By Type (Cloud And On-Premise); By Content (Audio-Based Content, Video-Based Content, And Text Content); By Smart Learning Mode (Collaborative Learning, Virtual Instructor Led Training, Simulation Based Learning, Adaptive Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning, And Webinars); By Component (Hardware [Interactive White Boards, Interactive Displays, And Interactive Tables], Software [Learning Management System, Adaptive Learning Platform, And Learning Content Management System], And Service [Managed Service, And Professional Service]); By End User (Higher Education Institutes, K-12, And Pre-K) – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-education-market

Bamboo Furniture Market By End-User (Commercial And Residential), By Types (Beds, Chairs, Stools, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bamboo-furniture-market

Blind Loop Syndrome Market By Drug Class (Tetracycline, Chlortetracycline, Oxytetracycline, And Chloramphenicol), By Route Of Administration (Injectable, Oral, And Parenteral), By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Oncologist, And Immunologist), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/blind-loop-syndrome-market

Wine Barrels Market By Capacity (Puncheon, Barrique, And Hogshead), By Toast Level Type (Heavy Toast, Medium Plus Toast, Medium Toast, And Light Toast), By Oak Type (Eastern European Oak, American Oak, And French Oak), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wine-barrels-market

Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market By Industry (Wealth & Asset Management, Banks, Securities & Investments, And Insurance), By Solution (Services And Regulatory Reporting Software), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/regulatory-reporting-solutions-market

Clinical Trials Market By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV) By Study Design (Observational, Interventional, Expanded Access) By Indication (Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Autoimmune/Inflammation, Pain Management, CNS Condition, Cancer, Mental Disorders, Oncology, Diabetes, Obesity, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/clinical-trials-market

Construction Repair Composites Market By Resin Type (Epoxy, Vinyl Ester, And Others), By Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, And Others), By Product Type (Rebar, Plate, Textile/Fabric, Adhesive, Mesh, And Others), By Application (Water Structure, Residential, Bridge, Commercial, Industrial Structure, Silo Flue Pipe, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/construction-repair-composites-market

Tertiary Amines Market By End-User (Agricultural Chemicals, Water Treatment, Cleaning Products, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles & Fibers, Petroleum Industry, Personal Care, And Others), By Application (Biocides, Surfactants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Floatation Agents, Drilling Materials, And Others), By Product (C-16 TA, C-14 TA, C-12 TA, C-10 TA, C-8 TA, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tertiary-amines-market

Smart Education & Learning Market By Stage (Pre-Primary & Primary Stage, Middle Stage, Secondary & Higher-Secondary, Undergraduate & Postgraduate, Others), By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Learning Mode (Adaptive Learning, Blended Learning, Collaborative Learning, Social Learning, Simulation-Based, Virtual Instructor LED Training), By End-User (Corporate, Academic), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-education-learning-market

Smart Advertising Market By Platform Type (Laptops, Desktops, & Tablets, Mobile, And Others), By Service Type (Mobile Advertising, Email Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Online Display Advertising, Video Advertising, And Others), By Enterprise Size (SMEs And Large-Scale), By End-User (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Education, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-advertising-market

Cell-Based Assays Market By Product & Service (Reagents, Cell Lines, Instrument & Software, Assay Kits, Microplate, And Services), By Application (Basic Research And Drug Discovery), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, And CROs), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cell-based-assays-market

TCMS Market By Train Type (Metros & High-Speed Trains, Electric Multiple Units, And Diesel Multiple Units), By Component (Vehicle Control Unit, Mobile Communication Gateway, Human Machine Interface, And Others), By Connectivity (GSM-R, Wi-Fi, TETRA, And Others), By Control Solutions (Positive Train Control, Communication-Based Train Control, And Integrated Train Control), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tcms-market

Oleic Acid Market By End-User (Textiles & Leather, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Automotives, Paints & Coatings, And Others), By Origin (Animal-Based And Plant-Based), By Grade (Technical, Pharmaceutical, And Food), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/oleic-acid-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?