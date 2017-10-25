Drum Liner Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2017 – 2027 | Future Market Insights

Valley Cottage, NY, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global drum liner market in a newly published report titled “Drum Liner Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)”. In terms of revenue, the global drum liner market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and details in this report.

Segmental Forecast

The global market for drum liner is segmented as per capacity size, drum liner type, design type, material type and end use. On the basis of capacity size, the global market for drum liner is segmented into Less than 15 Gallons, 15-33 Gallons and More than 33 Gallons. On the basis of drum liner type, the global drum liner market is segmented into flexible drum liner, rigid drum liner and semi rigid drum liner segments. Further, the flexible drum liner segment is sub-segmented into round bottom drum liner and flat bottom drum liner. Based on the design type, the global drum liner market is segmented into straight-sided liners, accordion liners, combination liners and others. Based on the material type, the global drum liner market is segmented into LLDPE, LDPE, Polypropylene, HDPE, and PTFE. Based on end use, the global drum liner market is segmented into industrial chemicals, petroleum & lubricants, food and beverages, paints, inks and dyes, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, building and construction, and others. This report assesses key trends driving growth of each market segment at the global level and offers potential takeaways that prove substantially useful for potential market entrants in the drum liner market

Market Segmentation:

By drum liner type, the flexible drum liner segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period

By capacity size, the more than 33 gallons segment is estimated to increase by 190 basis points over the forecast period

By design type, the straight-sided liners segment is expected to hold the highest market share of 64.5% by value in 2017

By material type, the LDPE segment is expected to register the highest growth of 170 basis points between 2017 and 2027

By end use, the industrial chemicals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period

Regional Forecast

Regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. The APEJ drum liner market represents the most lucrative geographic region wherein India and China represent substantial incremental opportunity over the forecast period. The APEJ drum liner market is anticipated to register the highest growth of 280 basis points between 2017 and 2027.

Competitive Landscape

In this report, we have discussed individual strategies followed by the leading companies in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, mergers and acquisitions. Key players operating in the global market for drum liners include Greif, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Winpak Ltd., Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, Bulk Lift International, Inc., International Plastics, CDF Corporation, Welch Flurocarbon Incorporation, The Cary Company, Vestil Manufacturing Corporation, Protective Lining Corp, Sri Lakshmi Vishnu Plastics, Heritage Packaging, Danapoly Inc., Glasnost India, Lormac Group, Spp Poly Pack Pvt. Ltd., ILC Dover.

