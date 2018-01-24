DSA Financial Corporation Amends Previously Reported Earnings for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2017

Breaking News
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DSA Financial Corporation (OTCBB:DSFN) — DSA Financial previously announced its financial results on January 10, 2018.  Further regulatory guidance was issued on January 18, 2018 addressing provisions made in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Act”), which caused the Company to amend its financial results for the second fiscal quarter and the six months ended December 31, 2017 to account for the reduction in the Federal Corporate tax rate to a flat 21% and the related effect to the value of the deferred tax asset.

The Company recorded net earnings of $60,000 or $0.04 per share which reflected a decrease of $144,000 or $0.09 per share, as compared to the $204,000 or $0.13 per share for same quarter ended December 31, 2016.  In addition, the Company recorded net income of $257,000 or $0.18 per share for the six month period ended December 31, 2017, which reflected a decrease of $150,000, or $0.07 per share, as compared to the six month period ended December 31, 2016.

Net income for the quarter and the six months ended December 31, 2017 was negatively affected as the Company recorded a $214,000, or $0.15 per share, one-time charge for the second quarter 2018 to reduce the carrying value of its deferred tax assets due to the Act.  The Act includes a number of changes in existing tax law impacting businesses including, among other things, a permanent reduction in the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, which took effect on January 1, 2018.  The reduction in the carrying value of the deferred tax assets is subject to adjustment in future periods.

Net income for the quarter and the six months ended December 31, 2017 was positively affected as the Company recorded a $45,000, or $0.03 per share, one-time charge for the second quarter 2018 to reduce the current year tax expense due to the Act.

DSA Financial reported total assets of $113.1 million at December 31, 2017, total liabilities of $97.2 million, including deposits of $87.0 million and total stockholders’ equity of $15.9 million.

This announcement does not affect the dividend for this quarter announced on January 10, 2018, for shareholders on record as of January 26, 2018, and payable on February 12, 2018.

DSA Financial Corporation is the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Dearborn Savings operates through its main office.

 
DSA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
                   
           December 31     September 30     
ASSETS         2017   2017    
                   
Cash and cash equivalents       $   2,553   $   3,384    
Investment and mortgage-backed securities           15,390       16,701    
Loans receivable             86,875       87,902    
Other assets             8,309       8,519    
                   
Total assets         $    113,127   $    116,506    
                   
                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
                   
Deposits         $   86,997   $   90,584    
Advances from the FHLB           7,500       6,000    
Other liabilities             2,718       3,068    
                   
Total liabilities             97,215       99,652    
                   
Stockholders’ Equity             15,912       16,854    
                   
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity       $    113,127   $    116,506    
                   
                   
                   
DSA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
                   
      Six months ended   Three months ended
       December 31     December 31 
                   
      2017   2016   2017   2016
                   
Total interest income     $   1,953   $   2,063   $   974   $   1,031
                   
Total interest expense         315       364       161       183
                   
Net interest income       1,638       1,699       813       848
                   
Provision for losses on loans       –        –        –        – 
                   
Net interest income after provision for losses on loans         1,638       1,699       813       848
                   
Other income         563       362       285       182
                   
General, administrative and other expense       1,536       1,429       739       704
                   
Earnings before income taxes       665       632       359       326
                   
Income taxes         408       225       299       122
                   
NET EARNINGS   $    257   $    407   $    60   $    204
                   
EARNINGS PER SHARE   $    0.18   $    0.25   $    0.04   $    0.13
 

Contact:
Derrick S. Taylor
Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

