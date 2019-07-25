DSA Financial Corporation Declares a Quarterly Dividend

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DSA Financial Corporation (OTCBB: DSFN) — John P. Young, President and Chief Executive Officer of DSA Financial, announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.11 per share. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of August 5, 2019.
DSA Financial Corporation is the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Dearborn Savings operates through its main office.
Contact:
Derrick S. Taylor
Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
