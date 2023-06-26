DSS Shareholders of Record on June 30 to Receive 4 Shares for Every 1 DSS Share

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DSS, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating nine business divisions through strategic acquisitions and development to build shareholder value through periodic spinoffs, has filed for the distribution of a special stock dividend to DSS Inc. shareholders of record on June 30 for distribution on July 14, 2023.

DSS shareholders of record as of 4:00 p.m. ET on June 30, 2023 (the “record date”) will receive four (4) shares of Impact Biomedical, Inc. for every one (1) share of DSS.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS. Impact BioMedical leverages its scientific expertise and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDG Sciences, LLC, Impact BioMedical is focused on a concerted effort in the R&D, drug discovery and development of promising products for the prevention, inhibition, and treatment of neurological, oncological and immuno-related diseases. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/ .

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses within nine divisions: Product Packaging, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, Commercial Lending, Securities and Investment Management, Alternative Trading, Digital Transformation, Secure Living, and Alternative Energy. DSS strategically acquires and develops assets to enrich the value of its shareholders through calculated IPO spinoffs. Since 2019, under the guidance of new leadership, DSS has built the necessary foundation for achievable growth through the formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in multiple high growth sectors. These companies offer innovative, flexible, and real-world solutions that not only provide mutual benefits for businesses and their customers, but also create sustainable value and opportunity for transformation.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dssworld.com .

Safe Harbor Disclosure

