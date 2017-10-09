DSV, 661 – Share buyback in DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 661

On 7 August 2017, DSV A/S initiated the previously announced share buyback programme, cf. Company Announcement No. 649 of 2 August 2017. According to the programme, DSV A/S will in the period from 7 August to 13 October 2017 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,000,000,000 and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.11% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council and the Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of the EU Commission, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction Price Amount DKK Accumulated for trading days 1-40 1,633,953 449.61 734,647,750 41: 2 October 2017 54,500 482.23 26,281,361 42: 3 October 2017 48,000 484.48 23,254,901 43: 4 October 2017 61,700 480.63 29,655,118 44: 5 October 2017 73,725 476.31 35,115,918 45 : 6 October 2017 72,500 465.75 33,766,737 Accumulated for trading days 1-45 1,944,378 453.99 882,721,785

As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 4,648,626 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.45% of the total number of issued shares of 190,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Flemming Ole Nielsen, Director, Investor Relations, on tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S