DTC LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCT

DTC, DOMO TACTICAL COMMUNICATIONS LAUNCHES 2X1W SOFTWARE DEFINED RADIO AT AUVSI 2021

2303 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite 205, Herndon VA 20171, July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), the wireless communications specialist, is launching its Software Defined Radio 2x1W Plain (SOL8SDR2x1W-P) at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2021, Atlanta, US. The SOL8SDR2x1W-P is designed to meet the requirements of unmanned platforms, enabling high-speed, long-range, encrypted data links, in a low size, weight and power compact enclosure.

Fundamental to DTC’s advantage is the industry leading MeshUltra™ family of Tactical MANET Mesh waveforms interoperable across all DTC platforms. The SOL8SDR2x1W-P utilizes the COFDM waveform to provide High Bandwidth communication in challenging, dynamic, Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) environments and BVLOS for airborne ISR platforms, where our users operate. MeshUltra™ Waveform is spectrally efficient and can operate at various RF channel bandwidths from 1.25 MHz, 1.5 MHz, 1.75 MHz, 2.5 MHz to 20 MHz. With adaptive modulation up to 64QAM, DTC’s MeshUltra™ supports data rates of up to 87Mbps.

Following the success of the DTC MeshUltra™ MANET waveform, DTC’s new MeshUltra™-X waveform offers optimized performance for large networks of up to 144 radios, operating in channels as narrow as 1.25MHz and on a single frequency. Perfectly meeting the needs of large drone swarms and applications where a large number of radios need to operate efficiently in a limited spectrum.

The SOL8SDR2x1W-P joins DTC’s versatile family of IP Mesh and point-to-point (P2P) COFDM radios. DTC’s RF products include radios to suit every class of unmanned system and mission profile. Based on DTC’s game-changing SOL8 Software Defined Radio (SDR), the SOL8SDR2x1W-P is equally at home operating as a Mobile Adhoc Network (MANET) IP Mesh node, a P2P COFDM Transmitter or a P2P receiver to a tablet PC. All DTC’s SDRs and NetNodes can host our unifying MeshUltra™ waveform thus enabling commonalty of mesh networking capability across all deployed radios.

With very low power consumption, typically at 10W, the SOL8SDR2x1W-P includes a rich set of interface options including native Ethernet, dual USB and serial as well as an audio headset interface.

The SOL8SDR2x1W-P and our other Video and IP products will be on Booth #2363 during AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2021. For more information, please visit domotactical.com/unmanned or email [email protected]

CONTACT: Francesca Doyle Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) +61 (0) 407 095 986 [email protected]