Ashburn, VA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) is pleased to announce that we have opened our own lab at Xelevate, an unmanned systems flight facility located at 13870 Taylorstown Rd, Leesburg, VA 20176. This space provides the only co-located 66-acre facility located within 45 minutes of Washington D.C. dedicated to unmanned systems testing, development, training, innovation, and demonstration. We will be using this location to host client demonstrations, conduct product testing, and collaborate with partners.

DTC Executive Vice President and General Manager David Huisenga said: “DTC is excited to offer a site for testing and training of the industry’s most reliable technology for Unmanned Systems high data throughput IP Mesh radio products.” DTC Senior Director of DoD Sales Chris Nigon said: “The location and partnership with Xelevate is key to DTC’s partner development strategy and furthers the propagation of our IP Mesh radio capability across the uncrewed systems space.”

If you’d like to schedule a demo at Xelevate, please reach out to info@domotactical.com.

About Domo Tactical Communications

DTC is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide short range high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Intelligence Agencies, Border Control and First Responders. DTC is headquartered in the US with locations in the UK and Denmark, with over 160 employees.

About CODAN Communications

CODAN Communications is a globa technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.

