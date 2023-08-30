Ashburn, VA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sentry 6161

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), a CODAN company based in Southampton, UK, is excited to announce that is showcasing the Sentry 6161 Soldier Radio at DSEI 2023.

The Sentry 6161; a rugged, lightweight, military grade radio that incorporates DTC’ robust MIMO MANET Mesh IP technology is designed to meet the requirements of the modern dismounted solider.

The compact radio features DTC’ MeshUltra™ tactical waveform in a frequency range of 1.2 – 1.7GHz, 2W adjustable power output and Ethernet & USB connectivity for plug & play MOTS/COTS peripherals. Weighing only445 grams, with a low power consumption, the Sentry 6161 is the latest generation ‘best in class’ MANET Mesh Soldier Radio.

DTC’ unique MeshUltra™ waveform operates in narrow channels within a single, robust and scalable network. This technology is proving effective in real-time environments where interference avoidance is critical for deployment teams who require rebroadcast, high-speed, long-range, reliable video, audio, and data.

Unmanned Systems

DTC continues to expand the BluSDR family range of radios for Unmanned Systems and is showcasing several new features and hardware variants at DSEI. The BluSDR range is built on DTC’s renowned SOL8 software defined radio platform and provides both OEM and boxed radio solutions tailored specifically for UXV applications. The outstanding Size Weight and Power advantages of the platforms, together with DTC’s unique software functionality,provide a proven and fit for purpose communication solution for UXV platforms.

Driven by market demand for Unmanned Systems solutions, DTC has designed a 2x5W sled as a lightweight 620g addition to the BluSDR™-90 family that provides the same capabilities as the 2.5kg boxed product. This is a great alternative for UAV integration when long-range communications of up to 90km is required.

For customers who wish to evaluate our lightweight BluSDR™-6, we now offer a boxed evaluation kit with all necessary components for a user to integrate in their UXV system. This product offers up to 2x200mW output power, using DTC’s MeshUltra™ waveform technology.

A comprehensive range of Video and IP products will be on stand H2-218 during DSEI 2023. For more information, please visit domotactical.com or email info@domotactical.com.

About Domo Tactical Communications (DTC)

DTC is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide short range, high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Intelligence Agencies, Border Control, First Responders and the Unmanned Systems industry.

DTC is a subsidiary of CODAN Communications.

About CODAN Communications

CODAN Communications is a global technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world. We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, and ultimately, to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions. CODAN Communications is a member of the Codan group of companies.

CONTACT: Francesca Doyle Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) +61 (0) 407 095 986 susan.taylor@domotactical.com