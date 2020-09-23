DTE Energy company announces redemption of 2012 Series C 5.250% junior subordinated debentures

DETROIT, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) announced today, 9/22/2020, that it has priced its offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount 2020 Series G 4.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures due Oct. 15, 2080. The use of proceeds will be used to redeem the Company’s 2012 Series C 5.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures (NYSE: DTQ).

DTE Energy also announced today the full redemption of all outstanding 2012 Series C 5.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures. The 2012 Series C 5.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures will be redeemed on Oct. 22, 2020. The redemption price is 100 percent of the unpaid principal amount of the 2012 Series C 5.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, Oct. 22, 2020. The 2012 Series C 5.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures will be called for redemption in minimum denominations of $25 and in multiples of $25.

Holders owning 2012 Series C 5.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures through a broker, bank or other nominee should contact that party for information.

For more information, holders of the 2012 Series C 5.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures may contact the paying agent for the redemption: The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., Corporate Trust, 111 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, New York 13057, or by calling 800-254-2826.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress.

