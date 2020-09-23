Breaking News
DTE Energy company announces redemption of 2012 Series C 5.250% junior subordinated debentures

DETROIT, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) announced today, 9/22/2020, that it has priced its offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount 2020 Series G 4.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures due Oct. 15, 2080. The use of proceeds will be used to redeem the Company’s 2012 Series C 5.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures (NYSE: DTQ).

DTE Energy also announced today the full redemption of all outstanding 2012 Series C 5.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures. The 2012 Series C 5.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures will be redeemed on Oct. 22, 2020. The redemption price is 100 percent of the unpaid principal amount of the 2012 Series C 5.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, Oct. 22, 2020. The 2012 Series C 5.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures will be called for redemption in minimum denominations of $25 and in multiples of $25.

Holders owning 2012 Series C 5.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures through a broker, bank or other nominee should contact that party for information.

For more information, holders of the 2012 Series C 5.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures may contact the paying agent for the redemption: The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., Corporate Trust, 111 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, New York 13057, or by calling 800-254-2826.

About DTE Energy
DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress.

For further information, members of the media may contact: Pete Ternes, DTE Energy, 313.235.5555

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The information contained herein is as of the date of this release. DTE Energy expressly disclaims any current intention to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “projected,” “aspiration,” “plans” and “goals” signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

