The DTE Energy Foundation today invited Michigan nonprofits that serve local communities to submit Letters of Intent for a chance to be selected for a grant that will support community transformation efforts. The DTE Foundation will provide up to $150,000 to be shared across two or more Michigan nonprofits focused on local, community transformation and revitalization.

Letters of Intent will be accepted now through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying can do so at the link here. The winning nonprofits will be notified by Friday, Oct. 4.

“Community Transformation is a key focus of the DTE Foundation, and we understand each city in Michigan has needs specific to residents and their location,” said Rodney Cole, president, DTE Foundation. “That’s why it’s important for us to hear from the nonprofit applicants, ensuring we support their unique mission and community needs. “

The DTE Foundation transforms lives by helping area communities renew, refresh, or create community space, restore safety, beautify blocks, and increase community health and well-being. It focuses on community spaces, safety and security, and community development.

Grants will be considered when meeting the following criteria:

Applicants must be legally established 501(c)(3) public charities by the Internal Revenue Service and have the capacity to directly receive and manage the grant to be eligible.

Fiduciary, fiscal sponsor payment arrangements and Type III supporting organizations are not eligible.

The organization must be located in and directly benefit a project in Michigan.

The DTE Foundation must be the majority contributor to the overall project.

Submitted projects cannot be energy-related in any way.

The organization must provide a long-term sustainability plan for any future needs of the project.

The grantee must provide an annual report detailing the community impact of the grant.

The organization must be willing to fulfill press release and grant presentation requests.

About the DTE Energy Foundation

The DTE Foundation is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy, continuing the legacy of community support and involvement of its electric and natural gas utilities, which serve 2.3 million electric customers in Southeast Michigan and 1.3 million natural gas customers in Michigan. In 2023, the DTE Energy Foundation provided more than $17 million in grant support to nearly 300 nonprofits where the company has a business presence with a focus on driving positive, meaningful change in key areas like jobs, equity, human needs and the environment. As one of Michigan’s leading corporate citizens, DTE aspires not only to be the best in the world, but the best for the world, serving as a force for growth and prosperity in the communities across Michigan. Visit DTEFoundation.com to learn more.

