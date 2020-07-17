DTE Offers Energy Efficiency & Costs-Saving Tips During Summer Heat Wave

Breaking News
Detroit, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DETROIT, July 17, 2020 – In the wake of the ongoing heat wave sweeping across the Midwest and Michigan, DTE Energy is issuing guidance to its electric customers on how they can save money on their energy bills during this period of extreme heat.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 90-degrees this weekend in sections of Southeastern Michigan. So far this summer, Detroit has had three times as many 90-degree weather days than it experienced at this point last year. As the outdoor temperatures climb, so does the average customer’s energy use which often leads to an increase in their energy bills.        

“Hot summer weather conditions along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are causing many of our residential customers to spend more time at home and increase their energy usage which will lead to higher bills,” said Trevor Lauer, president of the electric company at DTE Energy. “That’s why we are asking our customers to take actions that will help them manage their energy costs.”   

DTE Energy offers these tips to help customers save money on their energy bills and stay cool during hot weather periods:

  • Use a microwave or outdoor grill to cook instead of your oven, which adds extra heat into your home especially in the afternoon when outdoor temperatures hit their peak. If you do have to cook in the kitchen, turn on your exhaust fan to move the hot air outside.
  • Postpone doing laundry, washing your dishes or running the dishwasher until the evening when outdoor temperatures have cooled down a bit.
  • Let your dishes air dry in the dishwasher instead of using the heated drying feature, which can leak heat into your kitchen, raising indoor temperatures and humidity levels.
  • Take quicker showers at a cooler temperature than normal. Steaming hot showers fill up your bathroom with hot humid air which can cause your air conditioner to work harder to cool the room back down.
  • Use shading devices – blinds, curtains, window film and solar screens – on west and south-facing windows to block heat caused by sunlight in the summer.
  • Check heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) filters monthly, especially during the summer. A dirty filter will slow down air flow and make the system worker harder to keep you cool, wasting energy. 
  • DTE gives cash back rebates on air conditioner replacements and diagnostic tune ups. Click here to learn more.
  • Download the free DTE Insight app to help track your energy usage this summer and take steps to reduce energy use and save on your energy bill.

About DTE Energy 

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

CONTACT: Micah Ragland
DTE Energy
313.235.5555

