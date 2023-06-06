Popular quick-service restaurant chain expands program of intelligent video-based surveillance leader’s loss prevention technology

FRAMINGHAM, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DTiQ, the leading provider of intelligent video surveillance, analytics and loss prevention services for restaurants, retail and convenience store locations, today announced a strategic contract with Church’s Texas Chicken®. The agreement recognizes DTiQ as an approved supplier of managed video and loss prevention solutions in support of Church’s company-owned restaurant operations.

For over 20 years, DTiQ has provided next-generation business intelligence solutions and services to over 45,000 customers worldwide. DTiQ’s technology continuously gets smarter in real time through AI machine learning to better identify suspicious transactions, including refunds, discounts and voids. Using its advanced AI technology, DTiQ’s certified auditors assess suspicious transactions through video footage to provide organizations with an unbiased compliance review, allowing restaurant teams to deliver operational excellence at each location.

Following a successful pilot rollout in 15 Church’s company restaurants, DTiQ’s intelligent video and loss prevention solution will now further expand across company-owned restaurants, and the company is a preferred provider for the franchise system.

“DTiQ’s loss prevention solutions will help us remain focused on our mission of serving the bold taste of Texas to our guests at an affordable cost,” said Bill Mitchell, Church’s Texas Chicken’s vice president of company restaurant operations. “From the pilot launch, we measured locations against comparable business periods and recognized a proven reduction in both cash and product theft, resulting in noticeable improvements in food-related costs. These results made our decision to expand DTiQ’s services easy, and we look forward to our continued vendor relationship.”

Programmable into any remote video system, DTiQ’s proactive solution maps and marries point-of-sale data with advanced video to identify fraudulent transactions. The video-as-a-service provider’s solutions provide customers with an average of 1% to 2% in cost savings to their bottom lines.

“The clear delineation from the tailored insights and services provided by DTiQ revealed compelling economic value,” said Danton Nolan, Church’s Texas Chicken’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. “We’re excited to continue to roll their cutting-edge technology and services into additional company restaurants.”

“Our video and managed services aim to support Church’s Texas Chicken’s operational, guest experience and brand goals and is uniquely positioned for a verifiable return on investment for both company and franchisee restaurants,” said John Donnelly III, DTiQ’s chief revenue officer. “Church’s Texas Chicken is an excellent addition to our growing network of QSR vendors, and we appreciate the opportunity to help them deliver efficient, cost-effective compliance for their guests.”

For more information about DTiQ’s intelligent video and loss prevention services, please visit dtiq.com.

About DTiQ

DTiQ offers state-of-the-art video surveillance to improve loss prevention and operational excellence efforts for restaurants, retail, and convenience store locations. With over 20 years of experience, DTiQ successfully enhances over 8 million consumer experiences daily while protecting trillions of dollars in assets. DTiQ works with 45,000-plus locations, including brands such as Adidas, Burger King, Dairy Queen, Hard Rock Café, McDonald’s, Pandora, Subway, Swarovski, Taco Bell, Vineyard Vines and Yankee Candle. For more information, visit www.dtiq.com.

About Church’s Texas Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ primarily outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Texas Chicken™ and Church’s Texas Chicken® have more than 1,500 locations in 24 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church’s Texas Chicken®, visit churchstexaschicken.com. For information on Texas Chicken™, visit texaschicken.com. For information on how to become a Church’s Texas Chicken® Franchisee, visit https://www.churchs.com/franchising/.

###

CONTACT: Tatiyana Brooks 314-258-9556 tbrooks@comprise.agency