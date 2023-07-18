Southern Nevada c-store chain expands program of intelligent video-based surveillance leader’s loss prevention technology

FRAMINGHAM, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DTiQ, the leading provider of intelligent video surveillance, analytics and loss prevention services for restaurants, retail and convenience store locations, today announced a strategic contract with Green Valley Grocery. The agreement recognizes DTiQ as an approved supplier of managed video and loss prevention solutions supporting Green Valley Grocery’s corporate-owned convenience store operations.

Following a successful pilot rollout in four Green Valley Grocery convenience stores, DTiQ’s intelligent video and loss prevention solution expanded across 80 corporate-owned locations. Over the next 18 months, DTiQ’s SmartAudit™ service will become the preferred loss prevention tool for all corporate-owned locations.

DTiQ’s 360iQ platform provides convenience store operators with remote access to video footage to better identify suspicious transactions, report on-site incidents and monitor shoplifting events. Using proprietary AI technology, DTiQ’s certified auditors assess video footage and point-of-sale data to provide organizations with SmartAudit™ reports. This information includes valuable insights into operational compliance, allowing convenience store teams to deliver operational excellence at each location.

“We’ve seen a tremendous impact on our overall operations and a large increase in efficiency due to DTiQ’s 360iQ capabilities and user-friendly platform,” said Elise Hawkins, Green Valley Grocery’s head of risk management. “Rather than visiting each location’s local server to collect video footage, our managers can quickly access, save and share content through the 360iQ mobile app while offsite, substantially saving us time and labor. The 360iQ tool fully integrates with our Verifone point-of-sale system and boosts our ability to review transactions, thus increasing sales and profit margins. DTiQ ultimately helps us better use our time to provide exceptional service to our guests.”

DTiQ’s cloud archiving offering allows convenience store operators to store incident footage in the systems cloud service. Users can share it via email in a self-service format or request DTiQ’s support team store and share the footage for them in a managed service format at any time of day.

Using the video-as-a-service provider’s integrated mobile app, convenience store operators can remotely monitor locations, loss prevention and receive alerts of suspicious transactions, including refunds, discounts and voids in real time. Remote mystery shopping service helps Green Valley Grocery ensure its culture of excellence is upheld in all corporate-owned locations.

“Our video and managed services aim to support Green Valley Grocery’s goals of promoting a culture of responsibility and safety and are uniquely positioned to minimize theft and risk at their corporate-owned convenience store locations,” said John Donnelly III, DTiQ’s chief revenue officer. “We look forward to helping Green Valley Grocery elevate their guest and employee experience across each of their Southern Nevada locations and are excited to add to our growing network of convenience store customers.”

For over 20 years, DTiQ has provided next-generation business intelligence solutions and services to over 45,000 customers worldwide. To learn more about DTiQ’s intelligent video and loss prevention services, please visit dtiq.com.

About DTiQ

DTiQ offers state-of-the-art video surveillance to improve loss prevention and operational excellence efforts for restaurants, retail, and convenience store locations. With over 20 years of experience, DTiQ successfully enhances over 8 million consumer experiences daily while protecting trillions of dollars in assets. DTiQ works with 45,000-plus locations, including brands such as Adidas, Burger King, Dairy Queen, Hard Rock Café, McDonald’s, Pandora, Subway, Swarovski, Taco Bell, Vineyard Vines and Yankee Candle. For more information, visit dtiq.com.

About Green Valley Grocery

Founded in Las Vegas in 1978 by Rick Crawford, Green Valley Grocery is a chain of convenience stores known for its in-store gaming machines and wide variety of convenience-store products and food service options. With over 80 locations throughout the Southern Nevada region, the family-owned stores are open 24 hours a day and provide fast, convenient and friendly service while never forgetting their local roots, continuing to support the wonderful population of southern Nevada. Green Valley Grocery is dedicated to providing communities with quality customer service, friendly smiles, top-notch fuel service and all of the great food, drink and snack brands you’ve come to expect from your neighborhood convenience store. For more information about Green Valley Grocery, visit gvgrocery.com.

