Dubuque Bank and Trust Donates $20,000 to Prescott Elementary School

Dubuque, IA, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dubuque Bank and Trust (DB&T) announced today it will donate $20,000 to Prescott Elementary School on World Teachers’ Day.

“World Teachers’ Day is dedicated to recognizing teachers for the important work they do to help our children learn, grow and succeed,” said Lynn “Tut” Fuller, President and CEO of Dubuque Bank and Trust. “It also serves as a reminder that this is a particularly challenging year for many of our K-12 schools, teachers and students.”

Through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org, the funds are intended for the school to purchase much-needed tools and materials, so they can successfully and safely continue to operate.

“Whether school is taking place in the classroom or remotely from home, the need for additional school supplies, especially personal protective equipment (PPE) and technology is significant,” said Fuller. “Our hope is that these funds will give students access to the resources they need.”

DB&T’s mission is to enrich lives in their communities. Earlier this year DB&T, along with parent company Heartland Financial USA, Inc., contributed $200,000 to the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Disaster Recovery Fund to help people most impacted by the outbreak, including seniors and low-income residents.

About Dubuque Bank and Trust Company

Dubuque Bank and Trust Company (DB&T), a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF), is a state chartered bank with more than $1.8 billion in assets and serving customers in the Tri-State region of Dubuque County in northeast Iowa, portions of Grant County in southwest Wisconsin and Jo Daviess County in northwest Illinois. The bank operates six branch offices in Dubuque County. The bank specializes in business lending and deposit services, and provides a wide variety of personal credit and deposit services along with complete electronic banking programs. For more information visit www.dubuquebank.com or call 877.280.1851. DB&T is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $15 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com .

About AdoptAClassroom.org

We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from Guidestar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

