Boston, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, is honored to be ranked a Dominant Provider in Aite-Novarica’s P/C Policy Administration Systems Impact Report, indicating strong market position and momentum. Aite-Novarica is a leading analyst research firm and provides this report to assist P&C insurers in drawing up their short lists of potential providers based on vendor market position and offering details.

The 2023 P/C Policy Administration Systems Impact Report provides an overview of the key features and capabilities, client base, lines of business supported, strategic partnerships, key differentiators, and product roadmaps of core standalone technology solutions providers. This report is not only of interest to insurers’ senior business executives and IT professionals, but also to policy administration solution (PAS) providers looking to understand the direction of the market and evolving buyer needs.

“We are proud that Duck Creek Policy earned this strong ranking from a leading analyst firm for our end-to-end solutions,” said Andy Yohn, VP of Product Strategy, Duck Creek Technologies. “We are focused on our customers first, and insurers from across the globe can utilize our low-code, cloud-based suite to deliver modernized insurance products at scale faster than before.”

“Duck Creek has made great strides in transitioning from a traditional on-premises software provider to a cloud-based SaaS provider. Duck Creek’s comprehensive PAS solution has resulted in significant market momentum, and a large customer base that writes a broad range of products,” said Martin Higgins, Senior Principal at Aite-Novarica. “Insurers continue to prioritize core system modernization efforts and they have good technology options with modern, flexible solutions like Duck Creek.”

