Summit celebrates culture, reflects on global DE&I activities, and explores trends in the region

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces the return of its One Duck Creek Summit, to be held in Mumbai, India. The event serves as a platform for company leaders and employees to celebrate the vibrant culture and thriving business endeavors in a country where Duck Creek employs over 750 talented professionals.

Following the success of Duck Creek’s inaugural One Duck Creek Summit in Mumbai last year, which received overwhelmingly positive feedback, the company’s Diversity Council, Duck Creek Gives Back Council, Employee Experience Council, and Women’s Resource Group collaborated to bring back the One Duck Creek Summit event to Mumbai. This year’s summit will have a special focus on DE&I programs in India and will feature engaging sessions with distinguished guest speakers, including Joel Godi, a renowned neurodiversity consultant, and Sailaja Manacha, a respected leadership coach. The agenda includes conversational and educational sessions to promote DE&I awareness and cultural events such as a Rangoli competition and a Bollywood dance workshop. Attendees will have the opportunity to exchange insights from their professional and personal experiences, discussing both longstanding and emerging trends relevant to the region. The event’s in-person, cross-cultural setting is designed to facilitate open and interactive discussions about the successes and areas for improvement in Duck Creek’s belonging and inclusion programs in India and on a global scale.

“In fostering inclusive environments, companies unlock the boundless potential of every individual, forging a path to a more equitable and just society and workplace,” said Joel Godi, Founder & CEO, NeuroGifted. “The One Duck Creek Summit in Mumbai is a testament to Duck Creek’s dedication to upholding a culture that empowers its global employees and applauds their diversity.”

“It is important that employees lead with purpose and conviction and that their employers help them realize their potential by celebrating their unique voices,” said Sailaja Manacha, Founder, Physis. “Through its company values and various councils and employee resource groups, Duck Creek empowers its individuals and teams to explore what brings them fulfillment at work.”

“We are delighted to bring our Ducks together at our Mumbai office once again and reflect upon our continued work towards building an enriching and engaging global company culture,” says Amy Bayer, Global Director – DE&I, Engagement & Culture, Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek Technologies is committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment, and the One Duck Creek Summit is a testament to the company’s dedication to these principles. This gathering will not only strengthen relationships within the organization but also highlight Duck Creek’s ongoing mission to shape the future of the P&C and general insurance industry as an award-winning workplace.”

