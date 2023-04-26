Boston, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces today that it has been selected by Silicon Valley telematics startup, Novo Insurance, as its technology platform of choice for policy, billing, insights, and data hub solutions. Duck Creek OnDemand enables Novo Insurance to bring its auto insurance products to market more quickly using its low-code and configurable open architecture platform.

Novo Insurance is a subsidiary of the parent company Telenav, a leading provider of connected car and location-based software and services. Its software runs on tens of millions of vehicles from some of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers.

Novo is currently looking to launch in multiple states in 2023 offering daily route recommendations by looking at real-time road intelligence, live data updates, and historical safety scores by leveraging powerful analytics based on Novo’s extensive Location Based Services capabilities.

“Novo is quickly bringing auto insurance innovations to US consumers using their rich location-based technology,” said Jess Keeney, Chief Product and Technology Officer Duck, Creek Technologies. “As a start-up operation, Novo Insurance recognized that Duck Creek’s modern cloud solutions are market-leading and trusted. With simplified low-code configuration, they saw that we will get them where they want to be across their US and global markets quickly and efficiently.”

“Duck Creek is known for their excellence in their SaaS-based core systems and provide the highest level of quality and performance,” said Sal Dhanani, COO and Co-founder of Telenav. “By partnering with them, we are able to launch new products quickly, reach new customers, and provide differentiated consumer experiences.”

About Telenav

Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based software and services, focused on transforming life on the go for people with safe, convenient, and delightful in-vehicle digital experiences. Our software and services run on tens of millions of vehicles from some of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers. To learn more about how Telenav is enabling automotive companies deliver unique user experiences in their vehicles visit www.telenav.com.

Copyright 2021 Telenav, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Telenav” and the “Telenav” logo are registered trademarks of Telenav, Inc. Unless otherwise noted, all other trademarks, service marks, and logos used in this press release are the trademarks, service marks or logos of their respective owners.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Carley Bunch Duck Creek Technologies +1-201-962-6091 carley.bunch@duckcreek.com