Duck Creek Technologies Opens Doors to New SaaS Operations Center in Chicago

Duck Creek Technologies today announced the opening of its new regional office in Chicago-Rosemont, Illinois. Located near Chicago’s vibrant technology sector as well as O’Hare International Airport, the new facility houses a growing staff–many of whom are dedicated to running the company’s new Duck Creek OnDemand Operations Center, the primary services and support hub for Duck Creek’s software-as-a-service offerings. The company plans significant expansion of its Chicago workforce to keep up with rapidly accelerating adoption of its SaaS solutions.

Chicago has seen significant growth in its technology landscape over the past several years, making it an ideal location for Duck Creek’s new office. In “The Changing Landscape of Disruption Technologies,” a KPMG study released in March of 2018, Chicago tied with Boston, home to Duck Creek’s global headquarters, for No. 2 as the most innovative city in the United States. And data from Chicago Inno shows Chicago is the second most popular destination for companies based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Boston, and New York to open new office space, behind only Austin. For Duck Creek, this means easy access to Microsoft, with whom the software provider partners to host Duck Creek OnDemand in the Azure cloud, as well as ready availability of top talent.

“Duck Creek is a technology company at its core–and our goal is to pave the way for the future of the insurance industry,” said Matt Foster, Chief Operating Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “We firmly believe that delivering the best possible SaaS experience for our customers is at the heart of that mission, and our OnDemand Operations team in Chicago is the nerve center. Insurance companies are transforming their organizations to better meet the expectations of their customers, and Duck Creek has responded with low-code, configurable, end-to-end SaaS solutions that align specifically with their needs.”

Part of One O’Hare Centre, the 18,375-square-foot Chicago-Rosemont office is located at 6250 North River Road. Its proximity to the sixth-busiest airport in the world was a key consideration for Duck Creek, as the company plans to regularly host members of its expanding customer base in the state-of-the-art facility.

