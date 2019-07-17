Breaking News
Home / Top News / Duck Creek Technologies Opens Doors to New SaaS Operations Center in Chicago

Duck Creek Technologies Opens Doors to New SaaS Operations Center in Chicago

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

P&C Insurance Software Provider Invests in Continued Growth of Software-As-A-Service, Establishing Duck Creek OnDemand Global Operations Center

Boston, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Duck Creek Technologies today announced the opening of its new regional office in Chicago-Rosemont, Illinois. Located near Chicago’s vibrant technology sector as well as O’Hare International Airport, the new facility houses a growing staff–many of whom are dedicated to running the company’s new Duck Creek OnDemand Operations Center, the primary services and support hub for Duck Creek’s software-as-a-service offerings. The company plans significant expansion of its Chicago workforce to keep up with rapidly accelerating adoption of its SaaS solutions.

Chicago has seen significant growth in its technology landscape over the past several years, making it an ideal location for Duck Creek’s new office. In “The Changing Landscape of Disruption Technologies,” a KPMG study released in March of 2018, Chicago tied with Boston, home to Duck Creek’s global headquarters, for No. 2 as the most innovative city in the United States. And data from Chicago Inno shows Chicago is the second most popular destination for companies based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Boston, and New York to open new office space, behind only Austin. For Duck Creek, this means easy access to Microsoft, with whom the software provider partners to host Duck Creek OnDemand in the Azure cloud, as well as ready availability of top talent.

“Duck Creek is a technology company at its core–and our goal is to pave the way for the future of the insurance industry,” said Matt Foster, Chief Operating Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “We firmly believe that delivering the best possible SaaS experience for our customers is at the heart of that mission, and our OnDemand Operations team in Chicago is the nerve center. Insurance companies are transforming their organizations to better meet the expectations of their customers, and Duck Creek has responded with low-code, configurable, end-to-end SaaS solutions that align specifically with their needs.”

Part of One O’Hare Centre, the 18,375-square-foot Chicago-Rosemont office is located at 6250 North River Road. Its proximity to the sixth-busiest airport in the world was a key consideration for Duck Creek, as the company plans to regularly host members of its expanding customer base in the state-of-the-art facility.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change – allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617-624-3295
[email protected]

CONTACT: Sam A. Shay
Duck Creek Technologies
+1 (857) 201-5784
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.