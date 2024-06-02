SYDNEY, June 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has announced the appointment of Christian Erickson as General Manager of APAC (Asia-Pacific). Erickson will oversee a new phase of investment in the region and further strengthen the deep relationships with existing customers and partners.

Erickson, an accomplished enterprise software and professional services leader with over 25 years of experience, brings a wealth of expertise to Duck Creek. His extensive background spans multiple regions, including APAC, the U.K., and North America. Erickson joins Duck Creek from Versent, where he served as General Manager of Growth, collaborating with top public and private sector companies in Australia to integrate cloud, digital, data, and security capabilities to deliver outstanding business results.

Before his tenure at Versent, Erickson held leadership positions at Cognizant, overseeing the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) team, and at Accenture, as part of the Financial Services leadership team. He has worked with major insurers and financial institutions in Australia and overseas, enhancing operational efficiencies and helping drive significant digital transformations. Erickson’s career began at Andersen Consulting and Ernst & Young, after which he transitioned to the private sector in management and leadership roles in insurance companies, including Aon, ING, Tenix, and the Reinsurance Group of America (RGA).

Duck Creek has recently experienced rapid growth in the APAC region, driven by new and expanding customer partnerships and the launch of new products, such as Duck Creek Reinsurance, Duck Creek Clarity, and Duck Creek Payments, rounding out its full suite of solutions. With his extensive multi-region software services background, Erickson has the mix of experience needed to manage the significant investment in resources, people, and skills required to ensure Duck Creek continues to deliver on its promises to existing customers while having the capacity to deliver seamless solutions, services and experience to new customers.

“Given our growth and execution, Duck Creek is increasingly seen as the dependable brand leader for P&C and general insurance customers. Christian’s leadership acumen and customer-first mindset, combined with his deep understanding of the insurance sector, make him ideal to spearhead Duck Creek’s investment in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Rohit Bedi, Duck Creek’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Christian’s leadership will be pivotal in delivering value to our customers across APAC and continuing our growth.”

Erickson expressed his enthusiasm about joining Duck Creek: “I am thrilled to join Duck Creek and leverage my international experience across general insurance, property and casualty, reinsurance, and broking to benefit our customers and partners in the region. Duck Creek’s dedication to serving customers and transforming the insurance industry is truly impressive. I look forward to working with the talented Duck Creek team and our ecosystem partners to drive successful business outcomes for insurers across APAC.”

Erickson earned his Master of Business Administration and Master of Management, Finance, and Financial Management degrees from the Macquarie Graduate School of Management. Erickson is located in Sydney, Australia.

