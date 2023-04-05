Boston, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, is excited to announce that Andy Yohn, VP of Product Strategy and co-founder of Duck Creek, will be presenting with Verisk at the 2023 Verisk Insurance Conference in Scottsdale, AZ from April 11–14, 2023.

Verisk will unite senior executives and professionals across the value chain to share significant insights, critical trends, and innovative solutions on insurance industry trends. In his session, Navigating the Noise: Dynamic & Actionable Data is Powering Automation in Small Commercial Insurance, Yohn will discuss how Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and computer vision can generate insights from unstructured data sources about a business’s operations to help fuel no-touch or low-touch underwriting decisions. This session will also explore the critical elements of data quality and how analytic solutions can be flexibly implemented and expanded over time to meet insurers’ needs.

“Duck Creek looks forward to meeting with our current and prospective customers at this year’s Verisk Insurance Conference and appreciates the invitation for our co-founder Andy Yohn to share his knowledge regarding data and analytics—wisdom gleaned from more than twenty years of working with Verisk through a strong partnership which he helped forge,” said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek has more pre-built integrations with Verisk than any other partner.”

“Our integrations with Duck Creek have made it easier than ever for insurers to quickly access our critical analytics,” said Doug Caccese, president of risk assessment at Verisk. “We’re excited for our attendees to learn from Andy and his experience as we continue to expand our ecosystem and help insurers accelerate their digital transformations.”

