Integration offers Duck Creek customers seamless access to CCC’s solutions, driving further automation, insurer efficiency, and seamless claims resolution for policyholders

Boston, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), an intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, today welcomes CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, as the newest strategic member in its partner program. Through the integration, Duck Creek core system users will be able to seamlessly access solutions from CCC’s industry-leading claims management suite, offering joint customers additional automation and new efficiencies in claims resolution for staff and policyholders.

“Our insurance customers are looking to automation to drive greater efficiency and better experiences for their staff and end consumers,” said Manju Bansal, Vice President, Ecosystems and Alliances for CCC. “Working with Duck Creek is a natural extension of our network strategy, which is centered on enabling technology partners to integrate with the CCC platform and offer solutions that add value to our customers’ business. This integration will not only save insurers time accessing the tools they need and use every day, but it will also help drive process improvements across their existing workflows.”

The Duck Creek and CCC integration provides mutual customers with seamless access to their CCC Claim Folders and capabilities that support the early stages of claim resolution, including predictive method of inspection, which helps turn complex vehicle damage data into actionable insights at first notice of loss. To support policyholders, insurers can also search for staff, locate and schedule appointments with nearby repair shops, and dispatch appraisal assignments. Insurers can navigate directly into CCC’s platform from Duck Creek Claims through Single Sign-On (SSO) connectivity.

“We are delighted to deepen our relationship with CCC,” said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “This is an important integration for our customers who seek to drive efficiency and automation into everyday processes. We’re excited to offer seamless access to certain CCC solutions and create even more value for our platform.”

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Carley Bunch Duck Creek Technologies +1 (201) 962-6091 carley.bunch@duckcreek.com