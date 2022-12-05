Feature-rich Duck Creek Integration now available for Copart Assignment Processing Service

Boston, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, announced today that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has joined its rapidly growing partner ecosystem and that a feature-rich integration for the Copart Assignment Processing Service is now available to its customers on the Duck Creek Content Exchange. Copart is a global leader in online vehicle auctions and a premier platform for the resale and remarketing of vehicles from 11 countries to buyers around the world. This integration enables insurers to schedule a pickup of a damaged vehicle for delivery to the nearest Copart location from within the Duck Creek Claims system, saving adjusters time and effort and decreasing the likelihood of error.

“Our integration with Copart further demonstrates Duck Creek’s commitment to providing an end-to-end partner ecosystem for vehicle insurers,” said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager at Duck Creek Technologies. “Through our partnerships and integrations with both leading technology startups and well-established global innovators like Copart, our goal is to offer a seamless process to both our carrier customers and their policyholders that improves the claims experience overall.”

Natalie Kaschalk, Copart’s Insurance Services Vice President, said, “We’re excited to collaborate with Duck Creek Technologies to offer convenient vehicle assignment options to our mutual customers. Both companies are focused on speed and accuracy, and our integration within Duck Creek’s low-code, cloud-based platform helps people act with greater agility and confidence.”

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (Copart.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

