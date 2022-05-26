Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Duck Creek’s Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality Highlighted by Celent

Duck Creek’s Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality Highlighted by Celent

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Duck Creek named a Luminary for claims management solutions, offering strong scalability and functionality

Boston, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, has been recognized by Celent, a leading research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions globally, in its latest publication, Celent’s Claims Systems Vendors: North American P&C Insurance 2022 Edition report. Duck Creek received the highest honor for excelling in both “Advanced Technology” based on customer feedback across technology, integration capabilities and APIs, and “Breadth of Functionality” based on customer feedback across features and functions.

Duck Creek Claims enables carriers across all lines of business to make intelligent claims handling decisions and improve the overall claims process for their customers. Duck Creek provides the modern core systems that are necessary to support the end-to-end claims lifecycle in a user-friendly manner. Celent particularly noted Duck Creek’s proficiency in improving technical performance through new releases, increasing the efficiency of operations, improving customer satisfaction, and reducing loss costs.

Duck Creek’s “solution supports most lines of business and is in production with some very large insurers, demonstrating scalability at the highest level,” said Karlyn Carnahan, Head of Insurance, North America, Celent and co-author of the report. “The solution is increasingly using some of the key features of Azure, and Duck Creek continues to expand their menu of cloud-based services, making this a nice solution for those who are looking for full-cloud deployments.”

“We are honored to be highlighted as a Luminary by Celent for our insurance claims solutions,” said Elaine Rogalla, Sr. Product Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “The claims process is the cornerstone of the insurance value proposition, and we are in an era where an automated and personalized customer experience is key. Insurance is an industry that exists to help policyholders in times of need, and the claims process is one of the main points of interaction a policyholder will have with their carrier. Duck Creek is committed to ensuring that this interaction is as seamless as possible.”

 

About Celent Claims System Vendors: North American P&C Insurance 2022 Edition Report

Celent developed its methodology to help financial institutions better understand the vendor landscape and compare providers. Celent’s analysis is used to highlight vendors that have attained success selling their systems in the North American market. In general, in order to have a full profile and be included in the ABC (Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality, Customer Base and Support) grid, a claims administration solution had to have at least one new sale to one new customer in the region within the last 24 months, at least three live customers per region, at least one of which must be an insurer, participation by at least three reference customers, and a 90-minute solution demonstration.

 

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

CONTACT: Carley Bunch
Duck Creek Technologies
+1 (201) 962-6091
carley.bunch@duckcreek.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.