Duck Creek’s Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality Highlighted by Celent

Boston, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, has been recognized by Celent, a leading research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions globally, in its latest publication, Celent’s Claims Systems Vendors: North American P&C Insurance 2022 Edition report. Duck Creek received the highest honor for excelling in both “Advanced Technology” based on customer feedback across technology, integration capabilities and APIs, and “Breadth of Functionality” based on customer feedback across features and functions.

Duck Creek Claims enables carriers across all lines of business to make intelligent claims handling decisions and improve the overall claims process for their customers. Duck Creek provides the modern core systems that are necessary to support the end-to-end claims lifecycle in a user-friendly manner. Celent particularly noted Duck Creek’s proficiency in improving technical performance through new releases, increasing the efficiency of operations, improving customer satisfaction, and reducing loss costs.

Duck Creek’s “solution supports most lines of business and is in production with some very large insurers, demonstrating scalability at the highest level,” said Karlyn Carnahan, Head of Insurance, North America, Celent and co-author of the report. “The solution is increasingly using some of the key features of Azure, and Duck Creek continues to expand their menu of cloud-based services, making this a nice solution for those who are looking for full-cloud deployments.”

“We are honored to be highlighted as a Luminary by Celent for our insurance claims solutions,” said Elaine Rogalla, Sr. Product Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “The claims process is the cornerstone of the insurance value proposition, and we are in an era where an automated and personalized customer experience is key. Insurance is an industry that exists to help policyholders in times of need, and the claims process is one of the main points of interaction a policyholder will have with their carrier. Duck Creek is committed to ensuring that this interaction is as seamless as possible.”

About Celent Claims System Vendors: North American P&C Insurance 2022 Edition Report

Celent developed its methodology to help financial institutions better understand the vendor landscape and compare providers. Celent’s analysis is used to highlight vendors that have attained success selling their systems in the North American market. In general, in order to have a full profile and be included in the ABC (Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality, Customer Base and Support) grid, a claims administration solution had to have at least one new sale to one new customer in the region within the last 24 months, at least three live customers per region, at least one of which must be an insurer, participation by at least three reference customers, and a 90-minute solution demonstration.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

