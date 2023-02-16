Strong Finish to 2022; Full Year Revenue of $713 Million

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Recap

Revenue of $188.3 million

GAAP net income of $8.1 million, or $0.65 per diluted share

Adjusted net income for the quarter of $10.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share

Cash flow from operating activities of $32.1 million

Backlog* of $961 million

“2022 was an acceleration of top-line growth for Ducommun, led by a strong commercial aerospace market along with continued solid contributions by our defense business. It also demonstrated our operational strength managing the supply chain effectively along with the workforce,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Quarterly revenue increased double digit by 14% to approximately $188 million, driving full year revenue to be in excess of $700 million for the first time since 2019, and ending at approximately $713 million. Gross margins were 20.5% for the fourth quarter and 20.3% for the full year, a solid showing as we worked our way through the previously announced 2022 restructuring plan which will deliver most of its benefits later in 2023 and 2024.

“Ducommun as well ended the year with a strong backlog of approximately $961 million, with $450 million in commercial aerospace orders, which is up 35% from 2021. Looking ahead to 2023, with both Boeing and Airbus each planning on hiring 10,000 workers or more this year, we anticipate the commercial aerospace market recovery to continue in earnest. We also expect our largest business, defense, to again be solid given the current geopolitical environment and off-loading initiatives. 2022 was certainly a very good year overall for Ducommun and we look forward to 2023 and 2024 as both of our primary markets look to be in excellent shape.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $188.3 million, compared to $164.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The 14.2% increase year-over-year was primarily due to the following:

$26.4 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms and large aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$4.7 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on military rotary-wing aircraft platforms and other military and space platforms, partially offset by higher build rates on various missile platforms.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $8.1 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $110.8 million, or $9.05 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in net income year-over-year was primarily due to a gain on sale-leaseback of the Gardena facility that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2021 that did not reoccur in the fourth quarter of 2022 and higher restructuring charges of $2.9 million, partially offset by lower income tax expense of $30.3 million and higher other income, net of $2.3 million. Adjusted net income was $10.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The difference between net income and adjusted net income was primarily due to excluding the gain on the sale-leaseback transaction.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $38.6 million, or 20.5% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $37.3 million, or 22.6% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross margin percentage year-over-year was due to unfavorable product mix and higher other manufacturing costs, partially offset by favorable manufacturing volume.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $9.7 million, or 5.1% of revenue, compared to $11.8 million, or 7.2% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to higher restructuring costs. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15.2 million, or 8.1% of revenue, compared to $15.3 million, or 9.3% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.5 million compared to $2.8 million in the comparable period of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher interest rates, partially offset by a lower outstanding debt balance.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $24.5 million, or 13.0% of revenue, compared to $24.4 million, or 14.8% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the net cash provided by operations was $32.1 million compared to $11.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. The higher net cash provided by operations year-over-year was primarily due to higher accrued and other liabilities and a gain on sale-leaseback of the Gardena facility that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2021, partially offset by lower net income.

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of December 31, 2022 was $960.8 million compared to $905.2 million as of December 31, 2021. Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of December 31, 2022 were $853.0 million compared to $761.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems reported net revenue for the current quarter of $120.0 million, compared to $106.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$13.0 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms; partially offset by

$0.7 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher build rates on various missile platforms.

Electronic Systems operating income for the current year fourth quarter was $13.0 million, or 10.8% of revenue, compared to $15.4 million, or 14.6% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2021. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to unfavorable product mix and higher restructuring charges, partially offset by favorable manufacturing volume. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15.5 million, or 12.9% of revenue, compared to $16.8 million, or 15.8% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems reported net revenue for the current quarter of $68.2 million, compared to $58.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$13.4 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on large aircraft platforms and other commercial aerospace platforms; partially offset by

$4.0 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on various missile platforms and military rotary-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher build rates on military fixed-wing platforms.

Structural Systems operating income for the current-year fourth quarter was $4.4 million, or 6.4% of revenue, compared to $5.1 million, or 8.6% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease was due to unfavorable product mix and higher restructuring charges, partially offset by favorable manufacturing volume. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.4 million, or 10.8% of revenue, compared to $7.2 million, or 12.2% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expense

CG&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.7 million, or 4.1% of total Company revenue, compared to $8.7 million, or 5.3% of total Company revenue, in the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to lower professional services fees of $1.2 million.

Conference Call

A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company’s vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer will be held today, February 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results. To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following registration link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0898218279b24253bc675f3c1f55572c

Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Wampler will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using the link above. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at Ducommun.com .

Additional information regarding Ducommun’s results can be found in the Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation available at Ducommun.com .

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the expected benefits and timing of the Company’s restructuring plan, the recovery of the commercial aerospace market in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related variants, the Company’s plans, strategies, prospects, growth and outlook for 2023 and beyond, as well as future demand for the Company’s products from both commercial aerospace and defense end-use markets and relationships with its customers. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company’s shareholders; the impact of the Company’s debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the cyclicality of the Company’s end-use markets; the Company’s dependence upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company’s business being dependent upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company being subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; some of the Company’s contracts with customers containing provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry adversely affecting the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the Company’s reliance on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company’s use of estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations such as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification applicable to government contracts and sub-contracts, and environmental, social and governance requirements; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities adversely affecting the Company’s financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures, which may adversely impact the Company’s business and operations; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact and facilitate commercial aerospace end-use markets’ recovery from those impacts, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, February 16, 2023, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov ).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, Guaymas fire related expenses, insurance recoveries related to business interruption, inventory purchase accounting adjustments, loss on extinguishment of debt, other debt refinancing costs, gain on sale-leaseback, and success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction), non-GAAP operating income and as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP earnings, and non-GAAP earnings per share. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, the Company changed its GAAP to non-GAAP operating income reconciliation, GAAP to non-GAAP earnings reconciliation, and GAAP to non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation to exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as it is a non-cash item and a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have estimated useful lives of up to 19 years. Exclusion of this non-cash amortization expense allows for the comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for both the newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. As such, the Company modified the prior year’s presentation for this item to conform with the current year’s presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

We define backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond our control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than our net revenues. Backlog in industrial markets tends to be of a shorter duration and is generally fulfilled within a three month period. As a result of these factors, trends in our overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in our future net revenues.

CONTACT:

Suman Mookerji, Vice President, Corporate Development, Investor Relations, Lightning Diversion Systems & MAGSEAL, 657.335.3665

[Financial Tables Follow]

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars In thousands)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,246 $ 76,316 Accounts receivable, net 103,958 72,261 Contract assets 191,290 176,405 Inventories 171,211 150,938 Production cost of contracts 5,693 8,024 Other current assets 8,938 8,625 Total Current Assets 527,336 492,569 Property and Equipment, Net 106,225 102,419 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,632 33,265 Goodwill 203,407 203,694 Intangibles, Net 127,201 141,764 Other Assets 22,705 5,024 Total Assets $ 1,021,506 $ 978,735 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 90,143 $ 66,059 Contract liabilities 47,068 42,077 Accrued and other liabilities 48,820 41,291 Operating lease liabilities 7,155 6,133 Current portion of long-term debt 6,250 7,000 Total Current Liabilities 199,436 162,560 Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion 240,595 279,384 Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities 28,841 28,074 Deferred Income Taxes 13,953 18,727 Other Long-Term Liabilities 12,721 15,388 Total Liabilities 495,546 504,133 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 121 119 Additional paid-in capital 112,042 104,253 Retained earnings 406,052 377,263 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,745 (7,033 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 525,960 474,602 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,021,506 $ 978,735

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Quarterly Information Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net Revenues $ 188,268 $ 164,843 $ 712,537 $ 645,413 Cost of Sales 149,675 127,580 568,240 502,953 Gross Profit 38,593 37,263 144,297 142,460 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 26,011 25,447 98,351 93,579 Restructuring Charges 2,888 — 6,158 — Operating Income 9,694 11,816 39,788 48,881 Interest Expense (3,515 ) (2,754 ) (11,571 ) (11,187 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt — — (295 ) — Gain on Sale-Leaseback — 132,522 — 132,522 Other Income, Net 2,400 72 5,400 268 Income Before Taxes 8,579 141,656 33,322 170,484 Income Tax Expense 498 30,822 4,533 34,948 Net Income $ 8,081 $ 110,834 $ 28,789 $ 135,536 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 9.29 $ 2.38 $ 11.41 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 9.05 $ 2.33 $ 11.06 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 12,124 11,931 12,074 11,879 Diluted 12,423 12,248 12,366 12,251 Gross Profit % 20.5 % 22.6 % 20.3 % 22.1 % SG&A % 13.8 % 15.4 % 13.8 % 14.5 % Operating Income % 5.1 % 7.2 % 5.6 % 7.6 % Net Income % 4.3 % 67.2 % 4.0 % 21.0 % Effective Tax Rate 5.8 % 21.8 % 13.6 % 20.5 %

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Years Ended %

Change December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % of Net Revenues

2022 % of Net Revenues

2021 %

Change December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % of Net Revenues

2022 % of Net Revenues

2021 Net Revenues Electronic Systems 13.2 % $ 120,036 $ 106,026 63.8 % 64.3 % 6.8 % $ 440,638 $ 412,648 61.8 % 63.9 % Structural Systems 16.0 % 68,232 58,817 36.2 % 35.7 % 16.8 % 271,899 232,765 38.2 % 36.1 % Total Net Revenues 14.2 % $ 188,268 $ 164,843 100.0 % 100.0 % 10.4 % $ 712,537 $ 645,413 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income Electronic Systems $ 12,974 $ 15,444 10.8 % 14.6 % $ 49,876 $ 57,629 11.3 % 14.0 % Structural Systems 4,386 5,057 6.4 % 8.6 % 17,225 20,234 6.3 % 8.7 % 17,360 20,501 67,101 77,863 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1) (7,666 ) (8,685 ) (4.1 )% (5.3 )% (27,313 ) (28,982 ) (3.8 )% (4.5 )% Total Operating Income $ 9,694 $ 11,816 5.1 % 7.2 % $ 39,788 $ 48,881 5.6 % 7.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income $ 12,974 $ 15,444 $ 49,876 $ 57,629 Other Income — — — 196 Depreciation and Amortization 3,474 3,427 13,974 13,823 Restructuring Charges 2,162 — 3,786 — Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction (2) — 970 — 970 18,610 19,841 15.5 % 18.7 % 67,636 72,618 15.3 % 17.6 % Structural Systems Operating Income 4,386 5,057 17,225 20,234 Other Income — 72 — 72 Depreciation and Amortization 4,553 3,791 17,212 14,331 Restructuring Charges 726 — 2,900 — Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments — 106 1,381 106 Guaymas Fire Related Expenses 1,015 615 4,466 2,486 Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction (2) — 475 — 475 10,680 10,116 15.7 % 17.2 % 43,184 37,704 15.9 % 16.2 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1) Operating loss (7,666 ) (8,685 ) (27,313 ) (28,982 ) Depreciation and Amortization 59 59 235 235 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 2,840 3,063 10,744 11,212 Other Debt Refinancing Costs — — 224 — Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction (2) — 6 — 6 (4,767 ) (5,557 ) (16,110 ) (17,529 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,523 $ 24,400 13.0 % 14.8 % $ 94,710 $ 92,793 13.3 % 14.4 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 3,151 $ 3,606 $ 10,717 $ 7,471 Structural Systems 1,771 2,309 8,834 8,463 Corporate Administration — — — — Total Capital Expenditures $ 4,922 $ 5,915 $ 19,551 $ 15,934

(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.

(2) 2021 Includes $1.3 million of success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction that was recorded as part of cost of sales.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET REVENUES RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Years Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 %

of Net Revenues

2022 %

of Net Revenues

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 %

of Net Revenues

2022 %

of Net Revenues

2021 GAAP Operating income $ 9,694 $ 11,816 $ 39,788 $ 48,881 GAAP Operating income – Electronic Systems $ 12,974 $ 15,444 $ 49,876 $ 57,629 Adjustments: Restructuring charges 2,162 — 3,786 — Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction — 970 — 970 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 373 373 1,493 1,493 Adjusted operating income – Electronic Systems 15,509 16,787 12.9 % 15.8 % 55,155 60,092 12.5 % 14.6 % GAAP Operating income – Structural Systems 4,386 5,057 17,225 20,234 Adjustments: Restructuring charges 726 — 2,900 — Inventory purchase accounting adjustments — 106 1,381 106 Guaymas fire related expenses 1,015 615 4,466 2,486 Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction — 475 — 475 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,237 900 4,956 3,400 Adjusted operating income – Structural Systems 7,364 7,153 10.8 % 12.2 % 30,928 26,701 11.4 % 11.5 % GAAP Operating loss – Corporate (7,666 ) (8,685 ) (27,313 ) (28,982 ) Adjustment: Other debt refinancing costs — — 224 — Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction — 6 — 6 Adjusted operating loss – Corporate (7,666 ) (8,679 ) (27,089 ) (28,976 ) Total adjustments 5,513 3,445 19,206 8,936 Adjusted operating income $ 15,207 $ 15,261 8.1 % 9.3 % $ 58,994 $ 57,817 8.3 % 9.0 %

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Years Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Earnings December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 GAAP Net income $ 8,081 $ 110,834 $ 28,789 $ 135,536 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 2,310 — 5,349 — Guaymas fire related expenses (1) 812 492 3,573 1,989 Insurance recoveries related to business interruption (1) (1,920 ) — (4,320 ) — Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1) — 85 1,105 85 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) 1,288 1,018 5,159 3,914 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1) — — 236 — Other debt refinancing costs (1) — — 179 — Gain on sale-leaseback (1) — (102,837 ) — (102,837 ) Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction (1) — 1,161 — 1,161 Total adjustments 2,490 (100,081 ) 11,281 (95,688 ) Adjusted net income $ 10,571 $ 10,753 $ 40,070 $ 39,848

Three Months Ended Years Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) $ 0.65 $ 9.05 $ 2.33 $ 11.06 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 0.19 — 0.43 — Guaymas fire related expenses (1) 0.06 0.04 0.29 0.16 Insurance recoveries related to business interruption (1) (0.15 ) — (0.35 ) — Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1) — 0.01 0.09 0.01 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) 0.10 0.09 0.42 0.32 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1) — — 0.02 — Other debt refinancing costs (1) — — 0.01 — Gain on sale-leaseback (1) — (8.40 ) — (8.39 ) Success bonus related to completion of sale-leaseback transaction (1) — 0.09 — 0.09 Total adjustments 0.20 (8.17 ) 0.91 (7.81 ) Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.85 $ 0.88 $ 3.24 $ 3.25 Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS 12,423 12,248 12,366 12,251

(1) Includes effective tax rate of 20.0% for both 2022 and 2021 adjustments, except for gain on sale-leaseback which utilized the incremental tax rate of 22.4%.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

(In thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Consolidated Ducommun Military and space $ 457,354 $ 520,278 Commercial aerospace 450,092 333,107 Industrial 53,374 51,802 Total $ 960,820 $ 905,187 Electronic Systems Military and space $ 361,582 $ 400,002 Commercial aerospace 125,590 56,810 Industrial 53,374 51,802 Total $ 540,546 $ 508,614 Structural Systems Military and space $ 95,772 $ 120,276 Commercial aerospace 324,502 276,297 Total $ 420,274 $ 396,573

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of as of December 31, 2022 was $960.8 million compared to $905.2 million as of December 31, 2021. Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of December 31, 2022 were $853.0 million compared to $761.4 million as of December 31, 2021.