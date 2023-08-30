SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) announced today that Suman Mookerji, senior vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, will participate in the upcoming 29th Annual Gabelli Aerospace & Defense Symposium on September 7, 2023. A general presentation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern, with one-on-one investor meetings scheduled throughout the day.

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website at www.ducommun.com when available, including a copy of any presentation material. The presentation will be available live via Zoom and can be accessed by registering using this link. Institutional investors are welcome to contact Gabelli to arrange one-on-one calls with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com .

Contacts

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer

657.335.3665, SMookerji@ducommun.com