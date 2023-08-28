SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) announced today that Suman Mookerji, senior vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, will participate in the upcoming Jefferies Industrials Conference on September 6, 2023. A general presentation will be held at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, with one-on-one investor meetings scheduled throughout the day.

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website at www.ducommun.com when available, including a copy of any presentation material. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com. Institutional investors are welcome to contact Jefferies to arrange one-on-one calls with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com .

Contacts

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer

657.335.3665, SMookerji@ducommun.com