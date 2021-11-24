Ducommun to Participate in Truist Conference on December 7

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, Christopher D. Wampler, vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, and Suman Mookerji, vice president of corporate development and investor relations, will participate in the Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit on December 7, 2021. For this event, one-on-one investor calls will be scheduled throughout the day.

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material. Institutional investors are welcome to contact Truist to arrange one-on-one calls with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

Suman Mookerji, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, 657.335.3665