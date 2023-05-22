Ductile Iron Pipes Market Research Report Information By Diameter (D.N. 80-300, DN 350-600, DN 700-1000, DN 1200-2000, and DN2000 & above), By Application (Water & Wastewater and Irrigation), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

New York (US), May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ductile Iron Pipes Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Ductile Iron Pipes Market Information by Diameter, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Ductile Iron Pipes Market could thrive at a rate of 6.50% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 16.93 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Ductile iron pipes are widely used in water distribution systems due to their high strength, durability, and corrosion resistance. They are made from ductile iron, which is a form of cast iron that is more flexible and less brittle than traditional cast iron pipes.

The market for ductile iron pipes is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as urbanization, population growth, and increasing investments in infrastructure projects. Additionally, the demand for ductile iron pipes is expected to increase due to the growing need for sustainable and eco-friendly water and wastewater management systems.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Ductile Iron Pipes industry include

U.S. Pipe

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company

Saint-Gobain PAM

Jindal SAW Ltd

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 16.93 billion CAGR 6.50% (2023-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Operating Platforms, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Resist damage during shipping, handling, and installation Use in physically transporting water and wastewater for irrigation, drinking, and other purposes





January 2021

McWane Inc. acquired Clear Water Manufacturing Corp., a prominent producer, and distributor of ductile iron pipes and steel pipe fabrication, to expand its product portfolio

October 2020

Electrosteel Casting and Srikalahasti Pipes merged, resulting in a new entity that would become India’s largest ductile iron pipe producer with a 30% market share.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver for the Ductile Iron Pipes market is the increasing demand for water supply and distribution systems in urban and rural areas. Ductile iron pipes are widely used in water supply and distribution systems due to their high durability, strength, and corrosion resistance. The growing population and urbanization have led to an increase in the demand for water supply and distribution systems, driving the demand for ductile iron pipes.

Market Restraints:

One restraint for the market is the availability of alternative materials such as PVC, HDPE, and others. These materials offer similar advantages as ductile iron pipes, such as durability and corrosion resistance, but are often cheaper and lighter in weight. This can pose a challenge for the ductile iron pipes market as customers may opt for these alternative materials over ductile iron pipes, especially for projects with budget constraints.



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Ductile Iron Pipes market. The demand for ductile iron pipes has been affected by the pandemic due to the slowdown in infrastructure projects, construction activities, and manufacturing operations across the world. The lockdown measures implemented by various countries to contain the spread of the virus have resulted in supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, leading to delays in project timelines and causing a decline in demand for ductile iron pipes.

The closure of construction sites and manufacturing facilities has resulted in a decline in the production of ductile iron pipes. Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has led to a decrease in investments and spending on infrastructure projects, further affecting the demand for ductile iron pipes.

Market Segmentation

By Diameter

The diameter in the market includes DN 80-300, DN 350-600, DN 700-1000, DN 1200-2000, and DN2000 & above.

By Application

By application, the segment includes Water & Wastewater, and Irrigation



Regional Insights

North America is a significant market for ductile iron pipes, primarily due to the presence of a large number of established water and wastewater infrastructure projects in the region. The US and Canada are the two largest markets in the region, with significant investments in water infrastructure and a growing demand for sustainable and cost-effective solutions. Further, Europe is also a significant market for ductile iron pipes, with a high degree of government support for the development of water and wastewater infrastructure. The region is characterized by a well-established water distribution network and a strong focus on sustainable and cost-effective solutions. The UK, Germany, and France are the largest markets in the region, with a growing demand for ductile iron pipes in both the water and wastewater sectors.

Additionally, the Asia-Pacific market for ductile iron pipes is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for water and wastewater infrastructure, the growing population, and the need for sustainable and cost-effective solutions. China, India, and Japan are the largest markets in the region, with significant investments in water infrastructure and a growing demand for ductile iron pipes in both the water and wastewater sectors.

Overall, the ductile iron pipes market is expected to continue to grow in all three regions, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for water and wastewater infrastructure, the need for sustainable and cost-effective solutions, and the growing population.

