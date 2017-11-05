Dudley to retire early as Fed overhaul gains steam

NEW YORK (Reuters) – One of the Federal Reserve’s most influential policymakers, New York Fed President William Dudley, is preparing to retire earlier than planned, further setting the stage for a fresh slate of U.S. central bankers next year.
