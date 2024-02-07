He wasn’t on the ballot, but Donald Trump still managed to be a winner in Nevada’s state-run Republican presidential primary.

On Thursday, Trump’s expected to land an outright victory in the Nevada GOP’s caucus.

Trump’s absence from the primary ballot wasn’t enough to provide a path to victory for Nikki Haley – Trump’s last remaining major rival for the Republican nomination.

The former two-term South Carolina governor who l

