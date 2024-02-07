He wasn’t on the ballot, but Donald Trump still managed to be a winner in Nevada’s state-run Republican presidential primary.
On Thursday, Trump’s expected to land an outright victory in the Nevada GOP’s caucus.
Trump’s absence from the primary ballot wasn’t enough to provide a path to victory for Nikki Haley – Trump’s last remaining major rival for the Republican nomination.
The former two-term South Carolina governor who l
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dueling Republican contests: Trump to romp in Nevada GOP caucus after Haley loses presidential primary - February 7, 2024
- Sen. Rand Paul slams GOP leadership for ‘dragging’ caucus into ‘dead’ bipartisan border bill with Democrats - February 7, 2024
- House Republicans wrestle with Ukraine aid’s future as Senate spending deal crumbles - February 7, 2024