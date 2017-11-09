Dueling Republican tax plans advance in Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a tax plan on Thursday that differed from the House of Representatives’ version on several key fronts, including how they treat the corporate tax rate, the tax deduction for state and local taxes, and the estate tax.
