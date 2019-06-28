Breaking News
Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its 55th Store in Kennesaw, Georgia

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced the grand opening of its 55th store in Kennesaw, Georgia. The store is located at 860 Cobb Place Blvd. NW, Suite 350, Kennesaw, GA 30144.

“We are very excited to enter the state of Georgia with a Duluth Trading store in Kennesaw,” said Stephanie Pugliese, Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading. “Not only is Kennesaw ideally located in the thriving Atlanta metropolitan area, it also hosts over two million annual visitors, who come to enjoy outstanding historic sites and recreational areas.  We look forward to welcoming our many customers in North Georgia and visitors alike to experience firsthand our solution-based apparel and gear for men and women in our newest Duluth Trading store.”

The store will host several events to celebrate the grand opening on Friday, June 28. At 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time, there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony with Duluth Trading management and local dignitaries on hand to do the honors. At 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, there will be Lumberjack Shows to welcome our customers. 

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American.  Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience.  Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” – if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

