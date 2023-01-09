Net Sales of $198.2 million

Company to participate in ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 10th

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced net sales results for the nine-week period from October 31, 2022 through January 1, 2023 (“Holiday Period”).

Highlights for the Nine-Week Holiday Period Ended January 1, 2023 Compared to the Same Prior Year Period

Net sales of $198.2 million compared to $224.3 million

Direct net sales of $127.0 million compared to $145.3 million

Retail net sales of $71.2 million compared to $79.0 million

Management Commentary

President and CEO, Sam Sato commented, “We are pleased with our AKHG brand sales growth of high single digits for the 9-week holiday selling period and expect to achieve the low end of our fourth quarter sales guidance. For the year, we anticipate our Women’s business to outperform relative to the total company sales results giving us confidence the investments we have made in product innovation and great brand marketing has cemented Duluth Trading Company as a co-gender lifestyle brand.”

Sato concluded, “In what evolved into a softer consumer backdrop during the holiday season, we managed the business well. We expect to end the fiscal year in a balanced and strong inventory position with levels up compared to last year’s depressed positioning as a result of supply chain constraints, and comparable to levels in 2020 and 2019.”

ICR Conference 2023

Members of Duluth Trading’s management team will be meeting with analysts and investors at the ICR Conference on January 9-11, 2023. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.duluthtrading.com/

A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

About Duluth Trading

