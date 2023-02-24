MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (d/b/a “Duluth Trading Company”) (“Company” or “Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced the retirement of Thomas G. Folliard as a member of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Folliard informed the Company that he had independently decided not to stand for re-election to the Company’s Board of Directors at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Folliard, age 78, has been a member of the Board since September 2015 and had served on the Company’s advisory board since 1996. Mr. Folliard will continue to serve as a director until the close of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Stephen L. Schlecht, Chairman of Duluth Holdings Inc., said, “Tom Folliard has been connected to Duluth for nearly three decades. Tom’s significant business, management and corporate governance experience left an indelible mark on Duluth and its leadership team. His financial acumen and commitment to excellence is unparalleled and his counsel will be greatly missed. On behalf of our board of directors, I want to extend our sincerest gratitude to Tom for his significant contributions to the Company and wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement and all future endeavors.”

Sam Sato, President and CEO, commented, “Tom’s partnership and guidance have been instrumental in building and evolving the Duluth brand and business model. Additionally, his outstanding leadership, experience and business and financial acumen played an important role in guiding Duluth through one of the most unprecedented periods in our Company’s history. I am tremendously grateful for all that Tom has done for Duluth and I too wish him all the best in his retirement journey.”

In his communication with the Board of Directors, Mr. Folliard stated his decision was a desire to retire and not due to any disagreements or company-related issues.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and are available through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee”—if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

