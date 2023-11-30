Buck Duluth Trading Buck Duluth Trading

New highly automated fulfillment center fully operational for peak selling season

Strong financial condition with $172 million of liquidity

Updated Fiscal 2023 Outlook for Net Sales, EPS and Adjusted EBITDA

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 29, 2023.

Summary of the Third Quarter Ended October 29, 2023

Net sales of $138.2 million compared to $147.1 million in the prior year third quarter

Women’s AKHG sub-brand net sales increase 19.0% compared to prior year third quarter

Inventory composition healthy and well managed, down 15.0% compared to prior year third quarter

Adjusted EBITDA1 of ($1.6) million

1See Reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

President and CEO, Sam Sato commented, “Reflecting on what has remained a dynamic consumer environment in which we continued to see customers gravitating to value, our third quarter performance was hampered by lower traffic in both our direct and retail channels, as well as an underpenetrated position in spring-summer goods following strong unit sell throughs during the second quarter. That said, our overall inventory mix is strong with a significantly higher level of newness and 30% less clearance inventory. In addition to managing the business prudently on both the inventory and expense fronts, we strategically pulsed a higher than planned level of events combined with select pull forward of fall-winter receipts enabling us to maintain high levels of shopper conversion in-store, as well as improve our conversion and retention rates in our direct channel.

We are not satisfied with our third quarter performance, however, I am pleased to report that we have experienced a solid trend improvement in our business over the Black Friday through Cyber Monday period. Our decisive actions to improve the business, including introducing more newness than we ever have, pulling forward select spring 2024 product, and chasing targeted best sellers to capitalize on winning products is paying off.”

Sato concluded, “Looking forward, we remain resolute on executing the pillars of our Big Dam Blueprint. In fact, our new, highly automated fulfillment center in Adairsville, GA is already processing up to 60% of all online orders and store replenishment volume. In addition to shortening delivery times, the enhanced capabilities in this center will provide both labor and shipping efficiency gains that will continue to build over time. Regarding our sourcing and product innovation initiative, following the onboarding of several team members, I am pleased to share that we have recently hired a new Vice President of Sourcing; someone with deep and extensive sourcing experience who previously led large sourcing functions, including at J. Crew. This will enable us to further accelerate this initiative to continue bringing to market high quality, innovative products more frequently, while increasing our speed to market at a reduced cost.”

Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended October 29, 2023

Net sales decreased 6.1% to $138.2 million, compared to $147.1 million in the same period a year ago. Direct to-consumer net sales decreased by 4.4% to $87.0 million primarily driven by a slight decline in site visits, partially offset by improved conversion rates compared to the prior year. Retail store net sales decreased by 8.8% to $51.2 million due to slower store traffic, partially offset by a higher average transaction value during the quarter.

Gross profit decreased to $69.4 million, or 50.2% of net sales, compared to $76.9 million, or 52.3% of net sales, in the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross profit margin rate was primarily due to a lower mix of full price sales amidst the continued promotional retail environment.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 2.9% to $81.8 million, compared to $84.3 million in the same period a year ago. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 59.2%, compared to 57.3% in the corresponding prior year period.

The decrease in selling, general and administrative expense was due to a slight decrease in advertising spend and efficiencies across the fulfillment center network, partially offset by higher personnel costs and higher depreciation from foundational strategic investments.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $8.2 million, net working capital of $62.3 million, and a $36 million outstanding balance on the Duluth Trading $200 million revolving line of credit.

End of period inventory of $174.0 million represented a 15.0% decrease compared to prior period third quarter.

Updated Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The Company’s updated fiscal 2023 outlook is as follows:

Net sales in the range of $640 million to $655 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 in the range of $35 million to $39 million

in the range of $35 million to $39 million EPS in the range of ($0.25) to ($0.15) per diluted share

Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, of approximately $55 million

1See Reconciliation of forecasted net income to forecasted EBITDA and forecasted EBITDA to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call Information

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 844-875-6915 (domestic) or 412-317-6711 (international)

Conference call replay available through December 7, 2023: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 2264991

Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com

Investors can pre-register for the earnings conference call to expedite their entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator. To pre-register for the call, please visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10183402/fab2d33666 and enter your contact information. You will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Investors can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and are available through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” – if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com.

Non-GAAP Measurements

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Within this release, including the tables attached hereto, reference is made to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). See attached Table “Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA,” for a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended October 29, 2023, versus the three and nine months ended October 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into an organization’s operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are unusual in nature or not comparable from period to period.

The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations. While the Company’s management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace the Company’s GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning Duluth Trading’s plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, its results of operations, financial position and its business outlook, business trends and certain other information herein, including statements under the heading “Updated Fiscal 2023 Outlook” are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” ”might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “predict,” “intend,” “future,” “budget,” “goals,” “potential,” “continue,” “design,” “objective,” “forecasted,” “would” and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon Duluth Trading’s current expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Duluth Trading’s control. Duluth Trading’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and Duluth Trading believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections will be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties, and factors set forth under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023 and other factors as may be periodically described in Duluth Trading’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of inflation and measures to control inflation on our results of operations; the prolonged effects of economic uncertainties on store traffic and disruptions to our distribution network, supply chains and operations; our ability to maintain and enhance a strong brand and sub-brand image; adapting to declines in consumer confidence, inflation and decreases in consumer spending; effectively adapting to new challenges associated with our expansion into new geographic markets; our ability to meet customer delivery time expectations; natural disasters, unusually adverse weather conditions, boycotts, prolonged public health crises, epidemics or pandemics and unanticipated events; generating adequate cash from our existing stores and direct sales to support our growth; the impact of changes in corporate tax regulations and sales tax; identifying and responding to new and changing customer preferences; the success of the locations in which our stores are located; effectively relying on sources for merchandise located in foreign markets; transportation delays and interruptions, including port congestion; inability to timely and effectively obtain shipments of products from our suppliers and deliver merchandise to our customers; the inability to maintain the performance of a maturing store portfolio; our inability to deploy marketing tactics to strengthen brand awareness and attract new customers in a cost effective manner; our ability to successfully open new stores; competing effectively in an environment of intense competition; our ability to adapt to significant changes in sales due to the seasonality of our business; price reductions or inventory shortages resulting from failure to purchase the appropriate amount of inventory in advance of the season in which it will be sold due to global market constraints; the potential for further increases in price and availability of raw materials; our dependence on third-party vendors to provide us with sufficient quantities of merchandise at acceptable prices; the susceptibility of the price and availability of our merchandise to international trade conditions; failure of our vendors and their manufacturing sources to use acceptable labor or other practices; our dependence upon key executive management or our inability to hire or retain the talent required for our business; increases in costs of fuel or other energy, transportation or utility costs and in the costs of labor and employment; failure of our information technology systems to support our current and growing business, before and after our planned upgrades; disruptions in our supply chain and fulfillment centers; our inability to protect our trademarks or other intellectual property rights; infringement on the intellectual property of third parties; acts of war, terrorism or civil unrest; the impact of governmental laws and regulations and the outcomes of legal proceedings; changes in U.S. and non-U.S. laws affecting the importation and taxation of goods, including imposition of unilateral tariffs on imported goods; our ability to secure the personal and/or financial information of our customers and comply with the security standards for the credit card industry; and other factors that may be disclosed in our SEC filings or otherwise. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Duluth Trading assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances or other changes affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) October 29, 2023 January 29, 2023 October 30, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,177 $ 45,548 $ 9,407 Receivables 5,679 6,041 6,466 Income tax receivable 99 — 1,452 Inventory, net 173,966 154,922 204,717 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 15,597 15,154 17,975 Total current assets 203,518 221,665 240,017 Property and equipment, net 133,946 112,564 112,800 Operating lease right-of-use assets 125,125 131,753 135,164 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 45,010 47,206 47,938 Available-for-sale security 4,867 5,539 5,285 Other assets, net 9,861 8,727 6,446 Deferred tax assets 3,686 — — Total assets $ 526,013 $ 527,454 $ 547,650 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 53,522 $ 56,547 $ 77,842 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,776 40,815 34,795 Income taxes payable — 1,761 — Current portion of operating lease liabilities 16,067 15,571 15,095 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 3,047 2,842 2,802 Duluth line of credit 36,000 — 10,000 Current maturities of TRI long-term debt1 827 768 749 Total current liabilities 141,239 118,304 141,283 Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 110,450 117,366 120,908 Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities 35,104 37,425 38,151 TRI long-term debt, less current maturities1 25,346 25,913 26,099 Deferred tax liabilities — 1,249 2,572 Total liabilities 312,139 300,257 329,013 Shareholders’ equity: Treasury stock (1,737 ) (1,459 ) (1,459 ) Capital stock 102,565 98,842 97,977 Retained earnings 116,833 133,172 125,725 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (553 ) (148 ) (372 ) Total shareholders’ equity of Duluth Holdings Inc. 217,108 230,407 221,871 Noncontrolling interest (3,234 ) (3,210 ) (3,234 ) Total shareholders’ equity 213,874 227,197 218,637 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 526,013 $ 527,454 $ 547,650

1Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation. Duluth Holdings Inc. is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.

DULUTH HOLDING INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 29, 2023 October 30, 2022 October 29, 2023 October 30, 2022 Net sales $ 138,210 $ 147,126 $ 401,068 $ 411,541 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 68,806 70,205 194,530 191,949 Gross profit 69,404 76,921 206,538 219,592 Selling, general and administrative expenses 81,832 84,311 224,958 224,044 Operating loss (12,428 ) (7,390 ) (18,420 ) (4,452 ) Interest expense 1,219 968 3,033 2,723 Other income, net 47 56 304 180 Loss before income taxes (13,600 ) (8,302 ) (21,149 ) (6,995 ) Income tax benefit (3,126 ) (2,059 ) (4,786 ) (1,770 ) Net loss (10,474 ) (6,243 ) (16,363 ) (5,225 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (8 ) (26 ) (24 ) (82 ) Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (10,466 ) $ (6,217 ) $ (16,339 ) $ (5,143 ) Basic earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 32,987 32,792 32,937 32,759 Net loss per share attributable to controlling interest $ (0.32 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.16 ) Diluted earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares and equivalents outstanding 32,987 32,792 32,937 32,759 Net loss per share attributable to controlling interest $ (0.32 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.16 )

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended October 29, 2023 October 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (16,363 ) $ (5,225 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,434 22,946 Stock based compensation 3,305 2,000 Deferred income taxes (4,800 ) (8 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 37 40 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 362 (1,011 ) Income taxes receivable (99 ) (1,452 ) Inventory (19,044 ) (82,045 ) Prepaid expense & other current assets (952 ) (1,107 ) Software hosting implementation costs, net (800 ) (318 ) Deferred catalog costs — (1 ) Trade accounts payable (10,171 ) 34,719 Income taxes payable (1,761 ) (6,814 ) Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations (3,691 ) (13,377 ) Other assets 20 (436 ) Noncash lease impacts (483 ) 1,081 Net cash used in operating activities (31,006 ) (51,008 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (39,958 ) (24,245 ) Principal receipts from available-for-sale security 133 120 Proceeds from disposals — 8 Net cash used in investing activities (39,825 ) (24,117 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 53,000 10,000 Payments on line of credit (17,000 ) — Payments on TRI long term debt (564 ) (509 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (2,116 ) (2,015 ) Payments of tax withholding on vested restricted shares (278 ) (457 ) Other 418 462 Net cash provided by financing activities 33,460 7,481 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (37,371 ) (67,644 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,548 77,051 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,177 $ 9,407 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 3,033 $ 2,723 Income taxes paid $ 1,875 $ 6,626 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment $ 8,391 $ 1,540

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Fiscal Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 29, 2023 October 30, 2022 October 29, 2023 October 30, 2022 (in thousands) Net loss $ (10,474 ) $ (6,243 ) $ (16,363 ) $ (5,225 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,566 7,572 23,434 22,946 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 1,227 783 3,647 2,203 Interest expense 1,219 968 3,033 2,723 Income tax benefit (3,126 ) (2,059 ) (4,786 ) (1,770 ) EBITDA $ (2,588 ) $ 1,021 $ 8,965 $ 20,877 Stock based compensation 1,021 726 3,305 2,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,567 ) $ 1,747 $ 12,270 $ 22,877

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Loss to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA

For the Fiscal Year Ending January 28, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Low High Forecasted Net loss $ (8,150 ) $ (5,100 ) Depreciation and amortization 32,700 32,700 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 4,000 4,000 Interest expense 4,350 4,300 Income tax expense (2,600 ) (1,600 ) EBITDA $ 30,300 $ 34,300 Stock based compensation 4,700 4,700 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,000 $ 39,000

