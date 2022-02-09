Duncan Solutions supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles Transportation Program

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duncan Solutions, a leading provider of parking and tolling management solutions, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles’ Transportation Program. Duncan’s parent company, Navient, along with its other subsidiaries are proud to enter the second year of their national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Transportation is one of the primary barriers to youth engaging in after school enrichment at our Clubs,” said Patrick Mahoney, president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. “Through the support of Duncan Solutions, we will be able to safely transport at least 50 more youth daily to our location in Watts—a community where we have seen a significant increase in violence over the past year.”

The contribution will help young people to participate in safe and high-quality after-school programming as well as engage in activities such as sport competitions and outdoor field trips.

“Duncan Solutions and Navient are deeply committed to our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, just as we are deeply committed to helping communities solve their mobility challenges,” said Marc Lucey, director, business development for Duncan Solutions. “Here in the Los Angeles area, we’re thrilled to deliver on both of these commitments.”

In 2021, as part of the Navient family of companies, Duncan also supported Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s launch of Roadmap to Careers, a career exploration tool that helps young people develop a plan for their future, and new digital Diplomas 2 Degrees programming to help young people and their families learn about how to plan and pay for college.

About Duncan Solutions

Duncan Solutions is a full-service transportation revenue management company and a leading provider of parking and tolling management solutions. We support municipal and commercial clients with a range of technology-enabled products and services, including customer service center operations, citation processing, asset recovery, DMV registered owner identification, back-office transaction processing, and integrated on-street parking management services. Learn more at duncansolutions.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles was founded in December 2015 as a scalable and sustainable solution to reversing the opportunity crises facing some of the most vulnerable children in the neediest neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The four clubs are: Bell Gardens, Challengers, Jordan Downs and Watts Willowbrook. BGCMLA is a safe, stable place that ensures physical and emotional safety while discouraging crime in our local communities. BGCMLA is designed to increase programmatic offerings and serve a greater number of youth in the areas of Los Angeles most in need of its services. Our mission is fulfilled by offering nationally recognized, research-based programs and activities in three core areas: Academic Success, Good Character and Citizenship, and Healthy Lifestyles. We believe in empowering youth to explore a future with endless possibilities by offering creative programming, such as new approaches to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) created in collaboration with our community partners.