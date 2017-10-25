Breaking News
Home / Top News / Dundee Corporation Acquires Interest in Orford Mining Corporation

Dundee Corporation Acquires Interest in Orford Mining Corporation

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Corporation (TSX:DC.A) (“Dundee”) announces that pursuant to the completed Qualifying Transaction of Orford Mining Corporation (“Orford”) with True North Nickel Inc. under the provisions of the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4, Dundee through its wholly owned subsidiaries, has received 11,815,607 common shares and 2,000,000 warrants of Orford.  Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire, on payment of $0.75, one common share in the capital of Orford.

Immediately prior to the acquisition of securities described in this report, Dundee owned indirectly 854,700 common shares representing an approximate 53.33% interest in Orford.  Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this report, Dundee owns indirectly 11,815,607 common shares and 2,000,000 warrants, representing an approximate 28.88% interest in Orford on an undiluted basis and a 32.20% interest on a partially diluted basis.

Dundee acquired the securities of Orford for investment purposes only.  Dundee intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including (but not limited to and subject to applicable TSX Venture Exchange escrow requirements) the price and availability of the securities of Orford, subsequent developments affecting Orford or its business, and the general market and economic conditions.  Based upon these and other factors, Dundee may decide to purchase additional securities of Orford or may decide in the future to sell all or part of its investment.

For additional information, an early warning report can be found on SEDAR or may be obtained by contacting:

Dundee Corporation
Legal Department
1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 2100
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9
Tel: (416) 350-3388

About Dundee Corporation

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”.  Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure.  Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Vincic
Investor and Media Relations
Dundee Corporation
(647) 402-6375

Lucie Presot
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Dundee Corporation
(416) 365-5157

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.