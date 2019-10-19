Boris Johnson’s Northern Irish allies will consider backing an amendment which would delay any immediate decision on the British prime minister’s Brexit deal when it comes before parliament on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK Conservative lawmaker Duncan Smith says time to get Brexit done - October 19, 2019
- DUP will consider backing amendment to UK PM Johnson’s Brexit deal - October 19, 2019
- Honduran president hobbled after being implicated in brother’s bribery conviction - October 19, 2019