Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DuploCloud Boasts Triple-Digit Company Growth Driven by Demand for its Award-Winning No-Code/Low-Code DevSecOps Platform

DuploCloud Boasts Triple-Digit Company Growth Driven by Demand for its Award-Winning No-Code/Low-Code DevSecOps Platform

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DuploCloud, the industry pioneer for no-code/low-code infrastructure automation and compliance, announced today the company has experienced unprecedented growth and demand for its award-winning industry-first DevSecOps Automation Platform. Since its debut in 2018, DuploCloud has experienced 270% year-over-year revenue growth and a 120% increase in the number of customers across a wide range of industries from healthcare to artificial intelligence.

The company also announced its Series A earlier this year. Embraced by early-stage startups, small and mid-sized enterprise companies, and driven by the increasing skills gap for DevOps engineers, DuploCloud’s DevOps-as-a-Service platform is designed to address all of the cloud infrastructure needs of growing companies.

“We’ve seen a major uptick in the need for secure and reliable automation and compliance tools for DevOps teams. The increase in DuploCloud’s customer base only proves the urgency for that need,” said Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder and CEO of DuploCloud. “We are proud to be the platform of choice for our customers, and are looking forward to continuing to make security and compliance implementation easier than ever before for DevOps teams.”

Built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, DuploCloud’s no-code/low-code platform is the easiest to use and fastest to deploy for cloud infrastructure automation and compliance. Most cloud security software solutions are employed for post-provisioning and monitoring of the security and compliance controls, limiting their impact to a mere 30% of the entire solution. This leaves the core of the problem to be solved by human DevOps experts writing thousands of lines of automation code. DuploCloud on the other hand is fundamentally a provisioning system with built-in compliance controls, then adds monitoring and auditing. The solution frees DevOps engineers from the mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on activities that truly differentiate the business.

DuploCloud offers one uniform platform with many pricing options based on customer needs. With DuploCloud, companies see 10x faster deployment, faster implementation of security and compliance frameworks, and 24×7 infrastructure monitoring and alerting. To learn more about DuploCloud and its pricing visit https://duplocloud.com/pricing/.

DuploCloud will be exhibiting at the Collision Conference (Booth #E204) in Toronto on June 20-23, 2022. To learn more visit https://collisionconf.com/.

About DuploCloud
DuploCloud is the industry’s only end-to-end low-code/no-code DevOps automation and compliance platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for everyone. Founded in 2017 and built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, the software platform helps startups, SMBs, and companies that are building enterprise-grade applications or migrating to the cloud, save time and money. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into detailed and fully managed cloud configurations utilizing best practices around security, availability, and compliance guidelines. Investors in the company include Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/.

Contact:
CommStrat for DuploCloud
duplocloud@commstrat.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.