A mooted eleventh-hour solution to the Brexit deadlock cannot work because Northern Ireland must remain in a full United Kingdom customs union, the deputy leader of the province’s key political party said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- DUP’s Dodds says Northern Ireland must stay in full UK customs union: Repubblica - October 12, 2019
- Trump defends Giuliani in tweet after report of federal probe - October 12, 2019
- Turkey’s Syria offensive an ‘invasion’: Arab League secretary general - October 12, 2019