Dura Software Acquires Leading Cloud-Based Telehealth Software Platform SecureVideo

SecureVideo, developer of highly scalable SaaS telehealth solution, joins the Dura Software portfolio of companies, expanding Dura’s offerings in the healthcare market

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dura Software, specialists in acquiring and operating hyperniche software products, announced it has acquired SecureVideo, a cloud-based software company with extensive experience developing a secure SaaS telehealth platform for the healthcare industry. Expanding the Dura portfolio, SecureVideo is the ninth acquisition for Dura Software and furthers the Dura mission of acquiring niche software companies that serve critical business needs.

“We are excited to welcome SecureVideo into the Dura portfolio of companies,” says Paul Salisbury, CEO of Dura Software. “Jonathan Taylor and his team have created a highly scalable SaaS solution that enables a loyal group of physicians and practitioners to serve their patients safely and effectively every day. SecureVideo has a seasoned team that understands the healthcare market and how to best leverage technology to make the lives of healthcare professionals and patients easier,” says Salisbury.

Serving the healthcare industry, SecureVideo produces a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based telehealth platform designed to aid clients with quickly mastering their telehealth workflow. During 2020, SecureVideo’s usage grew significantly, expanding to 30 times its typical usage, prompting the company to quickly scale its operations while it successfully met the growing needs of new and existing customers. As a trusted partner in the healthcare space, SecureVideo provides a flexible, reliable telehealth technology solution to behavioral health organizations, medical groups, hospitals, physician offices, specialty healthcare organizations and other medical organizations.

The CEO of SecureVideo, Jonathan Taylor, will lead the company as it transitions into the Dura Software portfolio of companies. “The acquisition of SecureVideo by Dura Software will provide the resources and expertise we need to scale our product capabilities, customer support, and market reach well beyond what would have otherwise been possible,” says Taylor. “With Dura’s assistance, the company will be able to rapidly add important features and functionality to our world-class product, amplify our customer-first culture, and expand our customer footprint, all while maintaining the high standard of excellence we have always worked to achieve.”

Based in Alameda, California, SecureVideo will move its headquarters to San Antonio, while all employees will remain in their current locations.

To learn more about Dura Software and its portfolio of companies, visit https://www.dura.software/. To learn more about SecureVideo, visit https://securevideo.com/.

About Dura Software

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning and operating “Hyper-Niche” software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will continue to expand by acquiring additional great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business operations. Dura Software is based in downtown San Antonio and operates a portfolio of companies that includes 6Connex, DB Technology, Lane, DVSAnalytics, Eventory, Moki, NordicIT and Vertex Systems.

