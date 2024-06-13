Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., attempted to force a vote Wednesday evening on a Supreme Court ethics bill backed by Democrats amid recent scrutiny of Justice Samuel Alito and renewed calls for the conservative justice to recuse from former President Trump’s immunity case.
Durbin led fellow Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Peter Welch, D-Vt., in a request to bring the Supreme Court Ethics,
