Infrastructure Projects Propel Dust Suppressant Market Growth

Rockville, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global dust suppressants provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: On the basis of analysis by Fact.MR, the global dust suppressants market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8.1 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

The increasing awareness about the harmful effects of dust on health and the environment has led to rising demand for dust suppressants across various industries. The mining industry, with its expanding operations, is a key driver of market growth. Additionally, investments in civil infrastructure projects, such as road construction and urban development, are contributing to the increased adoption of dust suppressants.

Magnesium chloride, calcium chloride, sodium chloride, and water are widely used as effective dust suppressants. These substances help control dust emissions in areas like roads, cement production facilities, and construction sites. The need to ensure the health and safety of workers in industries such as cement, construction, and food has further fueled the demand for dust suppressants.

The dust suppressant market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the continuous expansion of end-use industries, increased regulations regarding dust control, and growing awareness about the importance of maintaining a dust-free environment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global dust suppressants market size reported by Fact.MR for 2022 was US$ 7.7 billion

The projected CAGR for the global dust suppressants market from 2023 to 2033 will be 5.5%

Mining, end-use industry accounted for around 50.0% of dust suppressants market sales

North America is estimated to dominate the market with a 26.2% market share in 2023

Adhesive dust suppressants type is likely to dominate the global dust suppressants market

“Dust Suppressant Market Soars as Health and Environmental Concerns Take Center Stage” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Companies in the dust suppressant market strive to develop and introduce innovative dust suppressant products with improved efficiency, longer-lasting effects, and environmentally friendly properties. This helps them cater to the evolving needs of industries and gain a competitive edge.

Further, with increasing environmental concerns, companies are focusing on developing dust suppressant solutions that are eco-friendly and comply with stringent regulations. Offering sustainable products aligns with market trends and customer preferences, contributing to market growth.

To expand their market reach and capabilities, dust suppressant companies are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations. This can involve collaborations with other companies in the industry, including suppliers, distributors, and technology providers. By leveraging each other’s strengths and resources, companies can access new markets, expand their product portfolio, and enhance their distribution networks. For instance,

In May 2022, an innovative soy-based dust suppressant for farms, roads, construction sites, and more offer an ecological solution to enhance the air quality in urban and rural areas.

Key Companies Profiled

Alumichem A/S

BASF

Cypher Environmental

Evergreen Solutions

International Chemical Group

Quarry Mining

Spraying Systems Co.

Segmentation of Dust Suppressants Industry Research

By Technology : Wet Dry

By Type : Hygroscopic Calcium Chloride Magnesium Chloride Blend of Calcium and Magnesium Chloride Others Adhesive Lignosulfonate Calcium Lignosulfonate Petroleum Emulsion Polymer Emulsion Electro-Chemical Others

By End-Use Industry : Mining Construction Sites Food & Beverages Oil & Gas Industry Thermal Power Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



What differences can the dust suppressants report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the dust suppressants and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the dust suppressants

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key dust suppressantss

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dust suppressants market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of technology (wet and dry), type (hygroscopic (calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, blend of calcium and magnesium chloride, and others), adhesive (lignosulfonate, and calcium lignosulfonate), petroleum emulsion, polymer emulsion, electro-chemical, and others), end-use industry (mining, construction sites, food & beverages, oil & gas industry, thermal power, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

