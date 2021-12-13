Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Dutchess County Launches School Bus Safety Program to Protect Children, Stop Dangerous Drivers

Dutchess County Launches School Bus Safety Program to Protect Children, Stop Dangerous Drivers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

BusPatrol Stop-Arm Camera

BusPatrol student safety platform includes stop-arm cameras

BusPatrol student safety platform includes stop-arm cameras

School Bus

Dutchess County has partnered with BusPatrol to make roads safer for students

Dutchess County has partnered with BusPatrol to make roads safer for students

Poughkeepsie, NY, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced today the County has partnered with BusPatrol to launch a school bus safety program, tackling the issue of motorists illegally passing stopped school buses. As part of the partnership, more than 1,000 school buses across Dutchess County have access to advanced safety technology at zero cost to local taxpayers, including stop-arm cameras to help enforce traffic laws and educate motorists on the dangers of passing school buses.

The Pine Plains Central School District is the first in Dutchess County to implement the program across its entire fleet of 38 school buses; several other local districts are expected to join the program in the coming year. The program will commence with an initial warning period: Effective today, motorists who illegally pass a stopped Pine Plains school bus equipped with these cameras will receive a warning until Jan. 12, 2022. Starting Jan. 13, 2022, drivers who do so will receive a citation and fine in the mail. 

County Executive Molinaro said, “The safety and well-being of Dutchess County’s children is a shared responsibility, one in which we all play a role, and that includes in our homes, in our schools and on our roads. Passing a stopped school bus is more than illegal, it’s dangerous and threatens the lives of young students every day. Dutchess County will not tolerate such reckless conduct, and today’s partnership with BusPatrol codifies our intent to keep students safe: If you illegally pass a school bus, risking children’s safety, be prepared to pay the penalty.”

Dutchess County has communicated with several other local districts, which are expected to join the program in early 2022, utilizing this potentially life-saving technology to protect thousands more local students.

According to the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, an estimated 50,000 motorists illegally pass stopped school buses every day in New York State, putting the lives and safety of children at risk.

Dr. Martin Handler, Pine Plains Schools Superintendent, said, “The safety of our students is a top priority, and the Pine Plains Central School District is eager to protect students from motorists who flout the law and illegally drive around a stopped school bus. Pine Plains is proud to be the first local school district to take part in the County’s partnership with BusPatrol and take an active role in protecting our students. We are certain this partnership will improve student safety, and it has the potential to save lives.” 

In addition to stop-arm cameras, school districts have access to additional safety technology including:

  • Cloud-managed, 360-degree safety cameras (interior, windshield, rearview and sideload) to provide a full view of activity surrounding the school bus;
  • Emergency response solutions to enable student transportation, school, and law enforcement officials to respond immediately; and
  • GPS, routing and telemetry solutions to see where buses are located at any given time.

The technology, installation and maintenance of all hardware and software included in the BusPatrol Student Safety Platform are provided at no cost to the school district and taxpayers. The program is entirely funded by violators over a five-year term.

Jean Souliere, CEO and Founder of BusPatrol, said, “Our safety programs are helping to promote a safer driving culture across the state of New York. We want to create a reflex in drivers, so that every time they see a big yellow bus on the road, they slow down and prepare to stop. That simple action could help save the life of a child.”

Attachments

  • BusPatrol Stop-Arm Camera
  • School Bus 
CONTACT: Kate
BusPatrol
888-507-6219
kate.spree@buspatrol.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.